Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Expands into Western Europe with Purchase Order from Mister Noodles Restaurant Chain in Spain

Initial Order for All 20 of the Chain's Restaurants is Beyond Oil's First Direct Sale in Western Europe

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has hit another commercial milestone with its first direct purchase order in Western Europe.

Mister Noodles, a restaurant chain based in Spain with 20 restaurants, has made a purchase order for 10,000 daily doses of the Beyond Oil product that will be integrated into all of their kitchens across Spain. Beyond Oil has shipped the product to Mister Noodles and expects to assist with onboarding into all of Mister Noodles' restaurants in the coming days.

Jacob Tureman, CEO and founder of Mister Noodles, states: "I am proud to be the first restaurant chain using Beyond Oil in Spain and to be introducing Beyond Oil products into all of my restaurants. We are compelled by the opportunity to protect the health of both our employees and clients and we are excited to show the Spanish population that we are serving healthier food to customers. We intend to include the Beyond Oil quality label in all our restaurants to strengthen awareness among diners and also to signal to other restaurants in Spain to shift focus towards public health and to demonstrate that it is possible to produce healthier fried food with Beyond Oil."

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, comments: "Our team has been working very hard to replicate our success in Israel into more populated countries around the world. This purchase order from Mister Noodles in Spain is a tremendous milestone in turning our global outreach strategy into a reality. As our team becomes more experienced in executing sales, onboarding, customer support and measuring initial outcomes, the sales cycle in our commercial deals is shrinking as we continue to advance into other countries to create value for our loyal shareholders."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to solutions that mitigate cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

