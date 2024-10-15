Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI) (OTCQB: HDSRF), Highland Copper Company Inc., a Canadian company focused on developing its fully permitted Copperwood Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A., is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on October 16 & 17, 2024.

Barry O'Shea, CEO, will be presenting on October 16th at 09:40 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Highland Copper Company Inc.

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services