Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4QM | ISIN: US45259L2051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.10.24
21:35 Uhr
1,270 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT BIOMEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT BIOMEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Impact BioMedical Inc. Announces Issuance of Canadian Patent for Linebacker Technology Targeting Inflammatory Disease

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE: IBO), is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its innovative Linebacker technology platform. The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued Canadian Patent #3,024,728 entitled "Electrophilically Enhanced Phenolic Compounds for Treating Inflammatory Related Diseases and Disorders". This patent includes claims to novel enhanced phenolic compounds and pharmaceutical compositions as well as their uses in treating inflammatory related diseases.

The Linebacker technology is a platform of small molecule compounds, which target key pathways in the inflammatory process, potentially reducing inflammation and providing symptomatic relief while reducing side effects often associated with traditional anti-inflammatory medications.

This patent also employs a method of using a Linebacker formulation of novel compounds, with potential to inhibit the inflammatory response and mitigate conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease. This marks the first Linebacker patent issued in Canada, emphasizing Impact BioMedical's commitment to discovering, developing, and patenting unique technologies to address unmet needs in human healthcare. The term of this Canadian patent will expire in May 2037.

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of Impact BioMedical, commented, "The Canadian Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market was estimated to be $7B in 2022 according to Precedence research. This patent issuance strengthens our growing IP portfolio and underscores the innovative nature and commercial and therapeutic potential of our Linebacker technology."

About Impact BioMedical Inc.:
Impact BioMedical Inc. ("IBO") discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies resulting in new offerings in human healthcare and wellness. Once available, IBO works closely with licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships to bring these offerings to market. For more information, visit Impact BioMedical Inc. | Reverse Engineering Nature (impactbiomedinc.com).

About Linebacker: Linebacker is a platform of small molecule electrophilically enhanced polyphenol compounds with potential application in oncology (solid tumors), inflammatory disorders, and neurology. Polyphenols are substances found in many nuts, vegetables, and berries. Linebacker compounds are modified myricetin, which is a common plant-derived flavonoid. Linebacker down-regulates PIM (proviral integration site for Moloney murine leukemia virus) kinase which plays a key role as an oncogene in solid tumor cancers. Composition and method patents are issued for Linebacker in the U.S. and other countries. Linebacker -1 and Linebacker -2 compounds have been licensed to ProPhase Laboratories for development and commercialization worldwide. Linebacker is a trademark of Impact BioMedical Inc.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date.

Investor Relations:
info@impactbiomedinc.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.