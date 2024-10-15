Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.: Co-Founder of Shire Pharmaceuticals Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Klotho Neurosciences

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), a U.S.-based biotechnology company pioneering cell and gene therapies for aging and age-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Peter Moriarty, Co-Founder of Shire Pharmaceuticals, as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Klotho Neurosciences, welcomed Moriarty to the leadership team: "We are thrilled to have Peter join Klotho Neurosciences as COO. His extensive experience across the pharmaceutical industry, both in the U.S. and globally, will be instrumental as we move forward. Peter has a remarkable track record, including leadership roles at multinational pharmaceutical companies in the US and internationally and an entrepreneurial career highlighted by his co-founding of Shire Pharmaceuticals. He brings a wealth of expertise in operational management, strategic execution, and cultivating corporate culture-assets that will be critical as we advance our pipeline of innovative therapies."

Peter Moriarty expressed enthusiasm for his new role: "I am excited to now be part of the team at Klotho Neurosciences, a company I became familiar with during my time as a consultant. What attracted me was its robust portfolio and the significant promise of its cell and gene therapy platform. I believe Klotho Neurosciences is uniquely positioned to develop breakthrough treatments for neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. With the exclusive worldwide license from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, backed by patents across the U.S., Europe, and China, the company is set to revolutionize treatments based on the secreted form of the Klotho gene (s-KL). This could be a true game changer in treating neurodegenerative and age-related disorders, and I'm eager to contribute to this groundbreaking work."

Klotho Neurosciences is committed to harnessing the potential of gene-based therapies to target the root causes of neurodegenerative diseases and age-related disorders. With Moriarty's pharmaceutical experience and leadership skills, the company is poised to accelerate the development of its therapeutic candidates.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a patented secreted form of the anti-aging Klotho gene (s-KL) to transform the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. The company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called Nanoject. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

