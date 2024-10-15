Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A1W0DE | ISIN: US34988V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: FSL
Tradegate
14.10.24
17:29 Uhr
1,049 Euro
-0,029
-2,69 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the "Company") today announced that it is granting an equity award as a material inducement to the employment of the Company's newly-hired Chief Executive Officer, Franco Fogliato.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Fogliato as Chief Executive Officer effective September 18, 2024, the Company is granting Fogliato an employment inducement award consisting of 1,500,000 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") with an effective grant date of October 15, 2024 (the "Grant Date"). The RSUs will vest 50% on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and 50% on the second anniversary of the Grant Date, subject to Fogliato's continuous employment with the Company on each vesting date.

The inducement award to Fogliato was granted as a material inducement to his employment and was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on September 1, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The award was granted outside the Company's equity incentive plan.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Global Corporate Communications:

James Webb
Fossil Group
jwebb1@fossil.com

Investor Relations:

Christine Greany
The Blueshirt Group
christine@blueshirtgroup.com


