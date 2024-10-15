Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 13:48 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epitomee Medical to Present the Epitomee Breakthrough Oral Delivery Platform at PODD 2024 Conference

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epitomee Medical Ltd. (TASE: EPIT) announces today that the company leadership intends to present Epitomee's Oral Delivery of Biologics Platform at the 14th Annual PODD Conference - Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery, taking place in Boston, MA, October 28-29, 2024.

Epitomee Medical will present its Breakthrough Oral Delivery Platform at PODD 2024 in Boston on October 29. Dr. Gil Cohen, VP R&D, will highlight innovations in biologics delivery, offering a non-invasive alternative to injections. Visit epitomeemedical.com.

Presentation Title: "Breakthrough Device for Oral Delivery of Biologics".
Date & Time: October 22, 2024, 2:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Presenter: Dr. Gil Cohen, PhD, VP R&D

Epitomee's presentation will cover the following topics:

  • The Epitomee Platform enables oral delivery of significant amounts of large molecules, including proteins and peptides.
  • The platform dramatically boosts bioavailability, offering game-changing alternative to traditional injections.
  • Epitomee's advanced, needle-free platform precisely transports drugs to the small intestine and across the GI wall, ensuring effective bioavailability.

The PODD Conference, in its 14th year, brings together over 800+ delegates from pharma, biotech, drug delivery, investors and academia. The event fosters collaboration across industries, to develop more effective therapies, improve the patient experience and extend the lifecycle of medicines. PODD features innovative technologies to enhance the delivery of various drug types, including proteins, peptides, oncology therapeutics, small molecules and others. This year's annual keynote will be delivered by Dr. Robert Langer of MIT.

Join us at PODD 2024 to learn how Epitomee Medical is transforming biologics delivery.

About Epitomee Medical:
Epitomee Medical, co-founded by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD and led by CEO Dan Hashimshony, PhD, is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancing innovative therapies. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality of life, Epitomee leads advancements in weight management and biologic drug delivery. For more information, visit: epitomeemedical.com

Contact details:Safi Landskroner, VP of Business Development: safi@epitomeemedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530888/PODD_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506356/Epitomee_Medical_Logo.jpg

Epitomee Medical Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-medical-to-present-the-epitomee-breakthrough-oral-delivery-platform-at-podd-2024-conference-302276353.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.