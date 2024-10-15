EQS-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

Press Release MC Services is Media Partner for BIO-Europe® 30th Anniversary in Stockholm Munich / Düsseldorf, Germany, October 15, 2024. MC Services AG, a leading international public and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, is media partner for the 30th anniversary edition of BIO-Europe® , Europe's must-attend partnering event for executives and decision-makers in the biotech and pharma industries. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, November 4-6, 2024, followed by a digital partnering edition November 12-13, 2024. BIO-Europe 2024 celebrates 30 years of shaping the life sciences industry through transformative deals and partnerships. Expert-led panels will review past achievements and examine future opportunities, with a particular focus on regulatory trends and the application of AI in drug development. "As we celebrate three decades of fostering partnerships in the biopharma community at BIO-Europe, it is particularly meaningful to do so in Stockholm - home of the Nobel Prize and a thriving hub for life sciences innovation and technology. With its strong tradition of excellence in science and research, Stockholm is at the forefront of biotech and healthcare, supported by world-class institutions and a vibrant startup ecosystem", said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services. "We are proud to serve as media partner for EBD's milestone event and at the same time celebrate MC Services' 25th anniversary by leveraging our carefully cultivated and well-established network to amplify the voices and ideas shaping the future of our industry." BIO-Europe2024 is expected to bring together over 5,500 executives from biotech and pharma companies as well as stakeholders in the financial community from 60+ countries. Additionally, the event will feature three days of program sessions, which have been built around three themes: the Business of Biotech, Therapeutic Insights and Ecosystem Innovation. For more detailed information regarding the program and additional activities, please visit the event's website . About MC Services AG MC Services is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Our experienced team of trained scientists, finance experts, business journalists, media and communications strategists make MC Services a leading life sciences agency in Europe. Our long-standing client list includes international public and private companies as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. With a team of 40 consultants working from Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London, and Boston, MC Services has established itself for 25 years as an important link between the healthcare industry and commercial and capital markets. Our capabilities range from developing and implementing international public relations strategies to providing external investor relations support. We provide high-value consulting for corporate and product communications, market access, investor relations and financial transactions. Our corporate broking team organizes non-deal roadshows to specialist and generalist investors across Europe.

