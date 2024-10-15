Eau Claire Distillery Triumphs at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Winning 'Best in Class' Canadian Whisky

Canada's Craft Distillery Prevails Over Industry Giants for Prestigious Award

TURNER VALLEY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Eau Claire Distillery, Alberta's first farm-to-glass craft distillery, has claimed the prestigious "Best in Class" award for Canadian Whisky at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Competing against some of the largest distilleries in Canada and the world, Eau Claire's Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky triumphed with its handcrafted excellence, winning top honors in a field dominated by industry heavyweights.

The latest win continues Eau Claire's remarkable success streak. Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky has now garnered a three-year streak of Double Gold medals (2022-2024), earned Platinum status in 2024, and now takes home the crown of "Best in Class" Canadian Whisky for 2024.

"This really is the 'David and Goliath' story of the whisky world," says David Farran, Founder and President of Eau Claire Distillery. "We're a small distillery with a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and quality, competing on the global stage against some of the biggest names in the industry. Winning 'Best in Class' feels like we've just toppled a giant, and it's a testament to the passion and precision of our team. We're so proud of what we've achieved, and this award solidifies our place in the world of exceptional whisky."

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind, bringing together a panel of the most influential names in the drinks industry to judge and rate some 5,000 entries across every spirits category.

Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky was crafted with pure Rocky Mountain water and Alberta-grown barley, showcasing the unique terroir of its birthplace. The distillery has consistently proven that small, craft-focused operations can compete - and win - against some of the world's largest and most recognized brands.

Eau Claire's journey to this win is a testament to its unwavering commitment to farm-to-glass production, where tradition and innovation meet to create spirits that reflect the soul of the land. The "Best in Class" award serves as another milestone for the distillery, demonstrating that Eau Claire continues to push the boundaries of what Canadian whisky can be, earning international recognition and elevating Canada's presence on the global whisky stage.

For more information, visit www.eauclairedistillery.ca or follow Eau Claire on social media for the latest updates.

About Eau Claire Distillery: Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta's first craft distillery, dedicated to producing premium, small-batch, farm-to-glass spirits, including award-winning whiskies, gins, vodkas, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Located in Turner Valley, Alberta, Eau Claire is recognized for its traditional production methods, sustainability efforts, and the unique character of its handcrafted spirits. With a deep respect for its agricultural roots, the distillery brings the best of Alberta to the world.

