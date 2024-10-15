HireRoad Appoints John Baker as New Cyber Security Director to Fortify Acendre Recruit for Australian Government

HireRoad proudly announces John Baker's appointment as its new Cyber Security Director out of Brisbane, Australia. This appointment emphasises the company's commitment to bolstering its cyber security posture for Acendre Recruit, HireRoad's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Australia. Acendre Recruit is a trusted partner of Australian government agencies, public sector entities, and other highly regulated industries, making cyber security a paramount priority.

The appointment of a Cyber Security Director in Australia reinforces HireRoad's ongoing investment and progress toward strengthening Acendre Recruit's cyber security posture. Although HireRoad has never experienced a data breach, the company acknowledges the ever-evolving and significant cyber threat environment facing both the Government and Commercial sectors and the critical need for robust and resilient systems, policies, procedures, and safeguards for protecting customer and personal information.

In the past twelve months, HireRoad has enhanced its cyber security posture in Australia by partnering with CyberCX, a third-party cyber security organisation, to conduct a gap assessment and build and execute a security roadmap. Together, they have significantly enhanced HireRoad's cyber security program by strengthening security protocols and embedding proactive risk management practices into its operations.

In his new role, John will continue the progress against HireRoad's security roadmap, leading the charge towards ISO 27001 certification in the coming weeks and then focusing on ensuring Acendre Recruit is in alignment with Australian Government frameworks, including the Information Security Manual (ISM) and Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF). John's wealth of knowledge in developing and implementing robust cyber security frameworks will strengthen HireRoad's partnerships with technical customer stakeholders.

Having most recently held leadership roles at Deloitte Cyber and ParaFlare, John brings extensive experience in working with Australian government standards such as the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), ASD Essential Eight, and ISO 27001. His expertise will ensure that HireRoad maintains the highest level of client security while building on the company's exhaustive efforts to integrate best-in-class security practices into daily operations. He will lead the charge in how HireRoad responds to security incidents and breaches with a tactical and structured approach, further cementing a robust regional cyber security program that protects sensitive client data while reinforcing trust in our services. His dedication to staying on top of the latest cyber security technologies and trends will further support HireRoad's continuous quest to guide team members on cyber security best practices.

"At HireRoad, we are deeply committed to ensuring the highest standards of security for our clients, particularly the Australian government," said John Federman, CEO of HireRoad. "We're thrilled to bring on John Baker to continue the tremendous momentum we've built around our Acendre cyber security enhancements. We are confident that John's expertise will further strengthen our capabilities and help us maintain the trust and confidence of our clients."

For more information about our cyber security initiatives, please visit our new microsite: https://acendre.hireroad.com and our Security Updates page.

About HireRoad:

HireRoad is a leading provider of talent management and applicant tracking solutions. The Australian government trusts the Acendre Recruit ATS for its robust security and compliance with the highest standards.

