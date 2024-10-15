Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HireRoad Appoints John Baker as New Cyber Security Director to Fortify Acendre Recruit for Australian Government

RICHMOND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / HireRoad proudly announces John Baker's appointment as its new Cyber Security Director out of Brisbane, Australia. This appointment emphasises the company's commitment to bolstering its cyber security posture for Acendre Recruit, HireRoad's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Australia. Acendre Recruit is a trusted partner of Australian government agencies, public sector entities, and other highly regulated industries, making cyber security a paramount priority.

The appointment of a Cyber Security Director in Australia reinforces HireRoad's ongoing investment and progress toward strengthening Acendre Recruit's cyber security posture. Although HireRoad has never experienced a data breach, the company acknowledges the ever-evolving and significant cyber threat environment facing both the Government and Commercial sectors and the critical need for robust and resilient systems, policies, procedures, and safeguards for protecting customer and personal information.

In the past twelve months, HireRoad has enhanced its cyber security posture in Australia by partnering with CyberCX, a third-party cyber security organisation, to conduct a gap assessment and build and execute a security roadmap. Together, they have significantly enhanced HireRoad's cyber security program by strengthening security protocols and embedding proactive risk management practices into its operations.

In his new role, John will continue the progress against HireRoad's security roadmap, leading the charge towards ISO 27001 certification in the coming weeks and then focusing on ensuring Acendre Recruit is in alignment with Australian Government frameworks, including the Information Security Manual (ISM) and Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF). John's wealth of knowledge in developing and implementing robust cyber security frameworks will strengthen HireRoad's partnerships with technical customer stakeholders.

Having most recently held leadership roles at Deloitte Cyber and ParaFlare, John brings extensive experience in working with Australian government standards such as the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), ASD Essential Eight, and ISO 27001. His expertise will ensure that HireRoad maintains the highest level of client security while building on the company's exhaustive efforts to integrate best-in-class security practices into daily operations. He will lead the charge in how HireRoad responds to security incidents and breaches with a tactical and structured approach, further cementing a robust regional cyber security program that protects sensitive client data while reinforcing trust in our services. His dedication to staying on top of the latest cyber security technologies and trends will further support HireRoad's continuous quest to guide team members on cyber security best practices.

"At HireRoad, we are deeply committed to ensuring the highest standards of security for our clients, particularly the Australian government," said John Federman, CEO of HireRoad. "We're thrilled to bring on John Baker to continue the tremendous momentum we've built around our Acendre cyber security enhancements. We are confident that John's expertise will further strengthen our capabilities and help us maintain the trust and confidence of our clients."

For more information about our cyber security initiatives, please visit our new microsite: https://acendre.hireroad.com and our Security Updates page.

About HireRoad:
HireRoad is a leading provider of talent management and applicant tracking solutions. The Australian government trusts the Acendre Recruit ATS for its robust security and compliance with the highest standards.

Media Contact:
Evan White
Evan@EvanWhitePR.com
509.995.9105

SOURCE: HireRoad



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.