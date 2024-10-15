CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Strategic MOU With U.S. Armed Forces for Groundbreaking Mushroom Supplement

CBD Life Sciences propels its expansion with a major MOU, positioning the company for multi-million-dollar growth in the booming $14.6 billion adaptogens market.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is excited to announce the signing of a game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a division of the United States Armed Forces, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward revolutionizing health and performance solutions. While the details of the agreement are confidential, this partnership could position CBDL at the forefront of high-performance health solutions, creating a massive opportunity for growth and expansion in the nutraceuticals market.

CBD Life Sciences' mushroom supplement drink powder, featuring a powerful combination of reishi mushroom, lion's mane, and ashwagandha root extract, is crafted to optimize mental clarity, physical stamina, and recovery. This all-natural formula delivers stress relief, cognitive enhancement, and immune system support-qualities highly sought after in both the civilian and military sectors, especially for individuals operating in high-stress, demanding environments.

With the U.S. Armed Forces expressing interest in the company's innovative supplement, CBD Life Sciences is positioned to redefine how performance and health are approached, not only by elite personnel but by health-conscious consumers around the globe. This MOU opens a strategic door into a massive, untapped market for the company's rapidly growing portfolio of nutraceutical solutions.

Massive Growth, Unlimited Potential

CBD Life Sciences is no stranger to explosive growth, having already achieved a staggering 1405.46% revenue increase since February 2024. This meteoric rise is driven by the company's relentless focus on innovation, product quality, and market expansion. With the global adaptogens market expected to skyrocket to USD 14.6 billion by 2028, CBDL is poised to capture significant market share by tapping into this growth opportunity with unique, scientifically backed formulations.

CEO Lisa Nelson shared, "We've been working tirelessly to create products that not only meet the needs of health-conscious individuals but exceed them. Our partnership with the U.S. Armed Forces is a testament to the strength and effectiveness of our mushroom supplement. It's a game-changer for CBD Life Sciences, and we are incredibly excited for the opportunities it opens for our company, shareholders, and future investors."

As CBD Life Sciences continues to expand its product line and strategic partnerships, it offers its shareholders a unique opportunity to be part of something transformative. This MOU will likely serve as a major growth catalyst, not only driving the company's revenue but also elevating its brand into new, high-profile markets.

Why Investors Should Pay Attention

CBD Life Sciences is on the cusp of breaking through to new levels of growth and profitability. With the company's proven track record of success, this MOU signals a major step forward, making CBDL a strong contender in the health and wellness industry. Current shareholders can anticipate sustained momentum, while prospective investors have a rare opportunity to jump in as the company embarks on this monumental new phase.

The signing of this MOU represents more than just a business deal-it's a declaration of intent. CBD Life Sciences is committed to advancing its mission of delivering world-class health products while delivering unparalleled value to its investors. In a market flooded with health fads and trends, CBDL is setting itself apart with science-backed, high-demand products that address real needs in both military and civilian populations.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Endless Possibility

As CBD Life Sciences builds on the foundation laid by its record-breaking revenue growth, the company is strategically positioned to push boundaries, explore new markets, and deliver products that redefine health and wellness. Investors who recognize the potential for growth in the adaptogens space are in a prime position to capitalize on the rapid evolution of CBDL's brand and reach.

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) is a forward-thinking, vertically integrated CBD company that specializes in the creation of high-quality CBD-based and nutraceutical products. The company's commitment to innovation and natural solutions is driving its growth and positioning it as a leader in the health and wellness sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

