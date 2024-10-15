MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Partners with Seek Thermal, Leading Thermal Sensor Manufacturer

Seek Thermal Customers Now Able to Leverage MultiSensor AI's Leading Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) Software

HOUSTON, TX and SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSAI), a pioneer in AI-pwered industrial condition-based maintenance and process control solutions, today announced that it has formalized a strategic partnership with Seek Thermal, Inc. Formed in 2012 by Bill Parrish, PhD and Tim Fitzgibbons PhD, Seek Thermal designs and develops high-quality thermal devices which are manufactured in the USA.

This partnership announcement is the culmination of months of effort between the two organizations to integrate Seek's hardware solutions with MSAI's predictive maintenance software. The partnership will provide Seek's customer base with easy access to cutting-edge software for asset reliability programs, and will provide MSAI's customers with a broader range of thermal imaging solutions.

David Gow, MSAI's Executive Chair, said: "This partnership with Seek Thermal is an important step forward for MultiSensor AI. Seek Thermal has a long, rich history of providing world-class thermal imaging solutions, with hundreds of thousands of units installed globally. Seek's user base will now have access to our AI-Powered, predictive maintenance software, which will allow them to enhance their reliability programs through MSAI's next generation data outputs and predictive analytics."

"We're excited to partner with MSAI," said Jeff Karlson, Seek Thermal's Vice President of Products and Marketing. "MSAI has spent years developing solutions that help their customers monitor critical assets and infrastructure. By integrating their AI-driven predictive maintenance platform with Seek's high-resolution, low-cost Guardian camera line, we are breaking down barriers to thermal monitoring that were once cost-prohibitive. Together, we're delivering a powerful solution that will help customers enhance safety, ensure operational continuity, and reduce costs."

The Strategic Partnership arrangement goes into effect immediately, and is expected to accelerate MSAI's and Seek's commercial activity, especially in the Distribution and Logistics, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing, and Industrial manufacturing markets.

About MultiSensor AI (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI's SmartIR is an AWS-powered software platform that leverages MSAI-built thermal imaging, acoustic imaging, and vibration sensing devices for condition-based monitoring of critical mechanical and electrical assets and manufactured outputs. MSAI's solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas. MSAI's sensing solutions are built around high-resolution thermal imaging along with visible, acoustic, vibration and laser spectroscopy imagers and sensors. This full-stack solution measures heat, sound, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain insight to efficiently manage their most important assets and infrastructure. MSAI designs and manufactures digital thermal sensing solution platforms with edge and cloud-based software.

For more information, please visit https://multisensorai.com/.

About Seek Thermal, Incorporated

See The Unseen®

Seek Thermal was founded in 2012 by two pioneering scientists, Bill Parrish, PhD, and Tim Fitzgibbons, PhD, who together spent 40 years advancing military and professional-grade thermal imaging technology. After successfully building and selling two previous companies-Amber Engineering and Indigo Systems-Seek Thermal became their third venture, with a mission to make thermal imaging an integral part of everyday life.

Seek is a fabless designer and manufacturer of microbolometer detectors, and one of the few companies worldwide capable of creating thermal sensors. As a global leader in detector design, manufacturing, and productization, the company has shipped hundreds of thousands of thermal imaging products globally, providing affordable and reliable thermal solutions to professionals and consumers at scale. Seek Thermal continues to make this technology accessible, enabling people to work safer, faster, and smarter.

For more information, please visit https://www.thermal.com/

