BlackBerry QNX: QNX Embedded Technology Powers 255 Million Vehicles On The Road Today

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that TechInsights, a leading technology analysis and market research firm, has determined QNX® software is now embedded in more than 255 million vehicles worldwide; a year-over-year increase of 20 million and an increase of 80 million since 2020.

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

The automotive industry is increasingly holding OEMs and technology providers to account on core safety and security standards for mixed criticality systems. This ensures that Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) innovations safely support today's high performance demands and future technological advances. As the automotive industry's trusted and safety-certified embedded software platform, QNX software is accredited to the new ISO 21434 standard for automotive cybersecurity and ISO 26262, the functional safety standard for the development of electrical and electronic systems in road vehicles.

"The safety and security standards of systems embedded within critical operating layers of vehicles have never been under such close scrutiny," said Mattias Eriksson, President of IoT, BlackBerry. "But stringent safety requirements are necessary to pave the way for future developments in the auto industry, which entail a growing reliance on increasingly autonomous and complex functions. QNX is the trusted foundation for next-generation innovation and our presence in more than 255 million vehicles on the roads today demonstrates the confidence that automakers place in our technologies."

"The reputation that QNX has earned for never compromising critical safety solutions has secured its continued relationships with many of the world's leading automakers and partners," said Greg Basich, Associate Director - Automotive Infotainment & Telematics, TechInsights. "As it pursues a more open and transparent development environment for QNX technologies, we expect to see continued growth and the emergence of a skilled ecosystem in support."

TechInsights determined the volume of vehicles embedded with QNX software based on the number of BlackBerry QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain BlackBerry QNX® products and technology. The vast majority of QNX software that is integrated and used in automotive ECUs is licensed on a per-unit royalty basis.

In the last fiscal year, BlackBerry QNX announced general availability of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, a scalable, high-performance foundation for next-generation automotive and IoT systems. It also launched QNX® Sound, an audio and acoustics innovation platform for SDVs, and QNX® Everywhere, an initiative to create a more open and transparent development environment for QNX technologies.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

