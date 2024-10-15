West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on recent political developments in Gabon, home to its flagship Banio Potash Project. In a Joint Statement from the United States and the Republic of Gabon, the U.S. Department of State released a summary of recent meetings between the two countries (see https://www.state.gov/u-s-cooperation-with-gabon; and CNBC Africa press release dated Oct.7, 2024; https://www.cnbcafrica.com/wire/651292/ ). On Oct. 3, 2024 the U.S welcomed Transition President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the U.S. and Gabon commemorated sixty-four years of diplomatic relations outlining their intentions to elevate their partnership. The U.S. recognized Gabon's commitment to a democratic transition and indicated this provides an opportunity to strengthen this partnership including economic, environmental and security sectors.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented "Millennial is excited about the continuing robust partnership between the United States and Gabon. As the U.S. champions Gabon's dedication to free and transparent elections and the restoration of civilian governance, we're witnessing a wave of transformative initiatives designed to boost foreign investment in the country including numerous infrastructure initiatives which are in progress. MLP's Banio Potash Project is set to transform agriculture, not only in Gabon but throughout Africa, and together, the U.S. and Gabon are paving the way for significant foreign investment opportunities, fueling infrastructure growth and economic progress, and this renewed collaboration promises a bright future for the region."

The State Department indicated that the U.S. plans to support ongoing efforts by Gabon toward an inclusive transition to democracy through the African Democratic and Political Transitions initiative (ADAPT). The ADAPT initiative will support the constitutional referendum as well as free, fair and transparent elections. The U.S. government will work with the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) and the U.S. Institute of Peace to provide technical assistance to strengthen election administration, voter education including supporting journalists and civil society to monitor election processes.

The United States and Gabon also outlined plans to strengthen their economic partnership to support the Gabonese economy, expand trade cooperation and increase investment. To further their plans the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted meetings between U.S. and Gabonese companies. The U.S, Chamber of Commerce has developed a U.S.-Gabon Investment Guide aimed at increasing U.S. private sector engagement in the country. In addition, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced plans to visit Gabon in November to explore additional investment opportunities. This is in addition to DFC's $500 million investment in Gabon supporting the construction of a mineral and bulk terminal in Owendo/Libreville and support for marine conservation through the DFC's "Blue Bonds" initiative.

The U.S. and Gabon announced they will also partner on securing critical mineral supply chains as both countries have shared interests in supporting the reliability of these important supply chains. The U.S. intends to undertake technical cooperation to assist Gabon with understanding the extent of its critical mineral resource potential, strengthening the competitiveness of Gabon's investment frameworks and help to identify paths to market for the country's critical mineral resources.

As cooperation between the two countries is increasing, USAID intends to place a full-time country manager in Libreville in 2025. The U.S. and Gabon also remain committed to preserving Gabon's biodiversity and the ecotourism industry. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with funding from USAID's Central Africa Regional Program for the Environment (CARPE), will provide $2 million in addition to the $20 million current program of technical support for the Gabon National Parks Agency (ANPN). The new funding will support programs that effectively manage human interaction with forest elephants and potentially develop an arrangement of sister national parks with the United States.

The United Sates and Gabon will also partner on common security objectives including strengthening maritime security in the Atlantic. To meet this objective the U.S. plans to provide technical assistance to strengthen port security, technical assistance and support for Gabon radar stations as well as adding two new stations at Port Gentil and Mayumba to improve surveillance in the region. The U.S. will also provide maritime patrol vessels as well as operational training to support the ANPN to combat threats to Gabon's territorial waters.

To further enhance the security partnership the U.S. will expand its commitment to strengthen the Gabonese defence and security forces to participate in regional security efforts. To expedite this effort the United States and Gabon are building on existing programs such as Gabon's participation in the State Sponsorship Program with the West Virginia National Guard which provides Gabon with specialized training to enhance its emergency response capabilities.

The United Sates and Gabon reiterated their commitment to strengthen U.S.-Gabonese relations to establish a stronger and enduring strategic partnership and work diligently toward the conclusion of a defense cooperation agreement.

