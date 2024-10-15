SecurityScorecard customers now have access to expanded visibility into wider potential supplier risk with Supply Wisdom's full-stack risk monitoring platform.

Supply Wisdom, the market's only full-stack, real-time risk intelligence SaaS platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership with SecurityScorecard, a leading provider of third-party cyber risk management and pioneer of supply chain detection and response (SCDR) solutions.

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to providing a full spectrum solution for ongoing third-party risk. The partnership will allow organizations to have confidence in the stability of their third-party relationships, empowering businesses with a comprehensive view of their supply chain and third-party risks while integrating real-time insights across all risk domains all under a unified monitoring platform.

"Our partnership with SecurityScorecard will give customers deeper insight into additional risk domains to their portfolio for monitoring faster and more simply," said Tom Thimot, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "This partnership will allow greater resilience for organizations to provide joint customers with the tools they need to bolster their TPRM programs in an increasingly risky and changing vendor ecosystem."

Key benefits and features of the partnership include:

Increases an Addressable Market : SecurityScorecard customers can now easily expand their risk management capabilities by adding Supply Wisdom's full-spectrum risk intelligence-enabling them to monitor and mitigate risks across key areas that impact their entire supply chain.

: SecurityScorecard customers can now easily expand their risk management capabilities by adding Supply Wisdom's full-spectrum risk intelligence-enabling them to monitor and mitigate risks across key areas that impact their entire supply chain. Streamlined Services : The partnership will help reduce the time it takes for customers to run risk assessments, increasing user confidence in receiving accurate reports.

: The partnership will help reduce the time it takes for customers to run risk assessments, increasing user confidence in receiving accurate reports. Exclusive Offers: Users of SecurityScorecard will have access to a full spectrum of monitoring services for over 300 risk indicators across domains, giving them deep, real-time insight into several risk types that affect their businesses daily.

"We're thrilled to partner with Supply Wisdom to deliver a holistic view of risk management to our customers," said Sachin Bansal, President at SecurityScorecard. "Their solution complements our world-class supply chain detection and response platform, offering continuous monitoring of operational, financial, ESG, and compliance risks. This integration ensures businesses have the tools they need to proactively address risks across multiple domains, all within a single, unified platform."

Supply Wisdom and SecurityScorecard will also be conducting a joint webinar on Tuesday, November 19 on how organizations can secure their supply chain by expanding their risk horizon beyond cybersecurity. For more information, please visit the link here.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom's full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market's only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the pioneer of supply chain detection and response (SCDR) solutions. SecurityScorecard's patented technology is used by over25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard makes the world safer by transforming how companies understand, improve, and communicate cybersecurity risks to their boards, employees, and vendors. SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company's robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating.

