Technology Collaboration Empowers Law Enforcement to Uncover Hidden Connections and Prevent Identity Errors

Siren, the all-in-one investigation company, and Senzing, a leader in real-time entity resolution AI, announce a strategic partnership to revolutionize law enforcement investigations. By integrating Senzing advanced entity resolution technology with the Siren AI-powered platform, law enforcement agencies can surface hidden entities, connect disparate data sources, and make faster, more accurate decisions in combating criminal activities.

Tackling Law Enforcement Challenges

Law enforcement faces growing challenges in managing vast amounts of data across fragmented systems. This partnership combines Siren's AI tools with Senzing entity resolution technology to help agencies identify individuals and entities more precisely.

Joint benefits include:

Eliminating duplicate records : Consolidation of duplicate records, providing a unified view of individuals or entities, even under different aliases.

: Consolidation of duplicate records, providing a unified view of individuals or entities, even under different aliases. Connecting data across jurisdictions : Criminals use multiple identities. This solution links data across geographies, offering a comprehensive view of activities.

: Criminals use multiple identities. This solution links data across geographies, offering a comprehensive view of activities. Enhancing investigative accuracy : Improves analysis of connections between suspects, victims and witnesses.

: Improves analysis of connections between suspects, victims and witnesses. Preventing misidentification: Reducing identity confusion ensures the right individuals are targeted, preventing wrongful arrests.

Powering Investigations with AI and Automation

"Our mission is to keep people, assets and networks safe. This collaboration enhances Siren's ability to uncover hidden connections with greater speed and precision," said John Randles, CEO of Siren.

Siren excels at exploring complex data relationships in real-time. Senzing AI continuously improves entity resolution accuracy across datasets, offering full transparency into how entities are resolved so investigators can confidently make decisions. Unlike most AI technologies, Senzing provides full details on how entities were resolved for peace of mind.

Jeff Jonas, CEO of Senzing, added, "We're proud to partner with Siren to help law enforcement and security agencies analyze risks. Siren's ability to link and enrich data from multiple sources makes Senzing entity resolution a perfect fit."

Catch the latest Siren Investigates podcast featuring John and Jeff here.

About Siren

Siren is an all-in-one investigation platform used by law enforcement, intelligence and cyber teams to search, connect, and report on data from open, vendor, and classified sources.

About Senzing

Senzing provides real-time AI for entity resolution, offering critical insights to make better decisions faster while reducing costs. Senzing delivers fully transparent and explainable entity resolution recommendations, essential for law enforcement.

