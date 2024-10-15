North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that Sue Saikia, Transportation vice president and industry lead, and Eilidh Weir, Public Sector associate vice president, have been named "2024 Women Leaders in Consulting" by ALM Consulting Magazine.

The ALM Women Leaders in Consulting Awards recognize the success and leadership of outstanding women in consulting as they make an increasingly profound difference for their firms, clients, future women leaders and entrants to the profession.

Sue Saikia was honored for her "Excellence in Client Services." She has over 20 years of consulting experience with 13 years dedicated to North Highland. In her time with the firm, Saikia has led multiple accounts and industry groups, as well as some of the firm's largest client transformation projects. She's known for her personable and passionate approach toward developing client relationships and mentoring other leaders in the consulting field.

"This recognition is dedicated to the teams I lead and the effort we collectively give to supporting our clients and each other," said Saikia. "It can be tough to balance being a mom and a female leader, but I'm grateful to learn every day from those around me while striving to be the best I can be."

Eilidh Weir was honored as a "Future Leader." She nears 15 years of experience orchestrating large-scale organizational changes across the public and private sector, including strategic redesigns, cultural shifts, delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, and organizational effectiveness. She is known for her strategic thinking, creative problem-solving and excellent stakeholder management that delivers tangible results.

"Overall, this award is more than a personal accolade," said Weir. "It celebrates the collaborative, human-centered approach to consulting that I believe in and apply throughout my client work."

ALM Consulting Magazine will host the Women Leaders in Consulting award dinner on Nov. 14 in New York, where winners will be recognized for their accomplishments.

