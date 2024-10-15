Nasuni Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency

Program Highlights Nasuni's Abilities to Simplify Data Management at a Global Scale for AWS Customers in the Manufacturing Sector

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency status. This designation highlights Nasuni's ability to tackle the constraints caused by the hyper-growth of unstructured data, by helping customers achieve their manufacturing and industrial vertical goals pertaining to the cloud.

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates Nasuni as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized unstructured data management and hybrid cloud services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Nasuni's commitment to cloud partnerships and AWS is reflected in our latest achievement of the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency," said Michael Sotnick, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Nasuni. "The integration of our cloud-native file data services with AWS unlocks meaningful value for manufacturers in the form of greater global collaboration, stronger protection against ransomware, and increased scale."

Today, manufacturing IT leaders find themselves at a crossroads, realizing the need to overhaul their infrastructure for enhanced resilience and performance. As a result, companies are turning to innovative hybrid cloud solutions, such as Nasuni, to scale operations efficiently, mitigate risks, optimize costs, and ensure fast performance wherever it is needed across the globe. Nasuni currently works with large global manufacturers such as Movado, AIXTRON, Western Digital, and Jakob Mueller.

AWS is further providing for this need by enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"There was some initial resistance to a cloud-based solution, as we're not out to adopt new technology just to say we're on the cutting edge," explained Kenneth Borthwick, Senior Director of Infrastructure at Movado. "But we knew there had to be a better solution to our primary file storage and multi-site collaboration challenges. Some solutions offered a way to backup data to the cloud but didn't have the global file sharing component. Others offered global file sharing but were still too dependent on hardware which limited scale. Nasuni gives us both the global collaboration and data protection we were looking for. Overall it has greatly improved file sharing and made the whole process of managing unstructured data easier for Movado."

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform provides effortless scale with hybrid cloud storage that delivers secure data access at the edge and supports modern enterprise expectations for delivering AI-driven insights. Nasuni simplifies file data management while increasing access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery - all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

