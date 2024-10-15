Scale Computing Announces Third Annual Scale Computing Platform Summit May 13-15, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that registration is open for Platform//2025 , Scale Computing's flagship event for IT professionals and partners, which aims to capture the spirit of inclusion with its tagline - "Let's innovate and transform together." The event will be held May 13-15, 2025, at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

The three-day event will feature live educational and best practices sessions, dedicated networking opportunities, the Platform//2025 Awards Dinner, and more. Attendees will also be able to engage in 1-to-1 training with the Scale Computing Product and Engineering teams throughout the event. Platform//2025 will include discussion topics spanning IT automation, security, edge computing, data protection, hybrid cloud, and more.

"We're excited to welcome our IT professionals, partners, and industry colleagues back to Las Vegas in May. Platform//2024 was an exciting event, with over 700 attendees from around the world," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "This year has already been a banner year for Scale Computing. We continue to see the high demand for innovative and scalable edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions as more global IT leaders require the ability to deploy applications wherever needed. We look forward to seeing everyone at Platform//2025 and providing company updates, product innovation news, and networking opportunities."

Scale Computing will offer two on-site certification courses before the event: SC//Platform Beginner Certification and SC//Platform Expert Certification. The Beginner Certification is tailored for new users, providing an introduction to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and edge computing, along with best practices and practical use cases for SC//Platform. The Expert Certification is designed for advanced users who want a deeper technical understanding of SC//Platform, the ins and outs of SC//HyperCore, and the technical aspects of containers, APIs, and the AI capabilities the technology offers. Both courses include hands-on learning, enabling participants to follow along with the instructor and apply newly learned skills within the platform.

Scale Computing is also currently accepting speaker submissions for the event. Interested subject matter experts can submit proposals on virtualization and hybrid cloud computing, edge computing, IoT, cybersecurity and data privacy, storage, networking and 5G, sustainable and green computing, and partners building a business with Scale Computing until October 31, 2024 here .

Visit the Platform//2025 registration page for more information or to register. Guests can register by February 14, 2025, for $200 off the regular registration price.

If you are interested in sponsoring Platform//2025, please email platform@scalecomputing.com.

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN.

