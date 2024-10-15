Anzeige
15.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
Mars, Incorporated: Marina Bellini joins Mars to lead global business services and enterprise digital technologies

  • Mars announces Marina Bellini joins as president for global business services organization for Mars, Incorporated
  • Seasoned leader with extensive experience in digital, technology, data enablement, and shared services for global consumer goods and financial services companies, to join Mars from Itaú Unibanco

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars announced Marina F. Bellini joins the organization to lead operations, global business services and enterprise digital technologies across Mars - a $50bn+ business with a diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products. Bellini is based in Newark, and reports to Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars, Incorporated.

Mars, Incorporated

Bellini has more than 25 years of experience leading digital, technology, data and shared services teams in global consumer packaged goods (CPG) and financial services. A transformational leader in billion-dollar businesses, Bellini has a proven record of building operating models designed to transform operations, IT, digital, data and analytics and business services into high value inputs to businesses and customers.

Claus Aagaard, Mars CFO, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Marina to Mars. She joins us with outstanding experience driving high-impact change across a range of global industries. I'm confident that she'll continue to transform our GBS organization into best-in-class operations and services - creating further value for Mars."

On joining Mars, Bellini said, "A global, family-owned, purpose-driven business, Mars has a strong reputation for doing well and doing good. I'm excited to join this iconic organization and look forward to bringing what I know about digital, technology, data enablement, and shared services to build on the solid foundation and unlock opportunities for Mars and Associates."

Bellini joins Mars after serving as the COO of Itaú Unibanco, Latin America's largest bank, for the past two years. She has worked with organizations around the globe, including in Latin America, North America and Europe, where she has led various digital transformations and turned data and transactions into outstanding customer experience, growth, and efficiency.

Before Itaú Unibanco, Bellini led the digital transformation at BAT as CIO/CDO. She also drove value creation as CIO for both PepsiCo Latin America and its global CMO; and worked for AB InBev for 13 years in regional and global roles, including IT, digital, data & analytics, ultimately becoming global CIO and GBS SVP.

Media Contact
Maureen Pratt, +1 520 203 4005

About Mars, Incorporated
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business?ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit?www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and?YouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416543/Mars_Incorporated__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marina-bellini-joins-mars-to-lead-global-business-services-and-enterprise-digital-technologies-302275684.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
