Debiopharm to present at the Rapid Fire session on Challenging Bacterial Infections, the latest data for afabicin, first-in-class, pathogen-specific FabI inhibitor antibiotic with clinically demonstrated activity against antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus infections and microbiome sparing potential.
Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced preclinical and clinical data releases for the afabicin (Debio 1450) antibiotic program during the 2024 IDWeek summit in Los Angeles, California.
"With the global demographic shift, healthcare practitioners are likely to experience more and more patients with bone and joint infections (BJIs), particularly involving prosthetic devices. Staphylococcus aureus is the most prevalent microorganism involved in BJIs and is notorious for its ability to become resistant to widely used antibiotics, including newer agents. With the phase 2 results I will be presenting, physicians may question themselves further on whether it's still a smart choice to use wide-spectrum antibiotics." Dr. Alireza Shamaei-Tousi, Principal Clinical Scientist at Debiopharm
IDWeek 2024 Poster Presentations
Debiopharm compound
Title
Presenter
Thu, October 17th Poster display: 12:15-12:45pm
Rapid Fire Session: Challenging Bacterial Infections
Afabicin
Results from A Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treatment of Bone And Joint Infections with Afabicin, A First-in-Class Selective Anti-Staphylococcal Antibiotic
Alireza Shamaei-Tousi, Principal Clinical Scientist
Fri, October 18th Poster display: 12:15-1:30pm
Poster Session: PK/PD Studies
Afabicin
Assessment of Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) Target Attainment for the Anti-Staphylococcal Antibiotic Afabicin
David Cameron, Senior Scientist, Translational Pharmacology
Sat, October 19th Poster display: 12:15-1:30pm
Poster Session: Basic Science and Translational Studies
Afabicin
The First-in-Class Anti-Staphylococcal Antibiotic Afabicin Desphosphono is Not Associated With Clostridioides difficile Infection in an in vitro Human Gut Model
David Cameron, Senior Scientist, Translational Pharmacology
About Bone Joint Infections (BJIs)
Bone and joint infections are a group of diseases that include osteomyelitis, septic arthritis and prosthetic joint infections affecting over 30,000 people per year within the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy combined. These conditions are associated with significant global morbidity, and in certain circumstances, mortality. Staphylococci are the most common causative bacteria, identified in 30 to 70% of the cases.
