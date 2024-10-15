Global regulatory compliance software company, Ideagen, has made a significant step towards enhancing the solutions it offers to Federal agencies, with its recent inclusion in the FedRAMP Marketplace for it's environmental, health and safety and quality software solution, a crucial milestone on its journey to achieving FedRAMP approval.

FedRAMP or the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, is a United States government-wide initiative that standardizes the approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Ideagen already has FedRAMP status for its collaboration platform, Ideagen Huddle, but the addition of their EHSQ solution underscores Ideagen's commitment to adhering to rigorous cybersecurity protocols, in alignment with Executive Order 14028, which focuses on strengthening the nation's cybersecurity framework.

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: "This milestone not only reflects our unwavering commitment to national security but also reinforces our dedication to supporting federal agencies with top-tier, secure cloud services.

"We are excited about the opportunity to further contribute to national cybersecurity initiatives and look forward to the continued progress toward full FedRAMP certification."

Ideagen is dedicated to the safety and sustainability of regulated and high-compliance industries worldwide. More than 16,000 customers trust Ideagen to support them with their risk, quality, safety, compliance and operational efficiency. Its global customer base includes more than 1,000 government organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, nine of the top 10 accounting firms, more than 900 hospital and healthcare centers, 250 global aviation organizations 65% of the top 20 global food and drink brands as well as some of the leading companies in mining, construction and energy.

The FedRAMP Marketplace listing showcases Ideagen's dedication to providing secure and reliable cloud solutions for federal agencies. By meeting stringent standards, Ideagen offers federal entities enhanced protection and compliance with the latest security mandates, establishing the company as a trusted partner in safeguarding national data infrastructures.

FedRAMP certification is crucial for contractors working with federal agencies, ensuring that cloud service providers adhere to robust security controls and federal requirements. Ideagen's inclusion in the FedRAMP Marketplace marks a pivotal moment as it continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving security needs of federal agencies. This achievement solidifies Ideagen's position as a key player in solutions for regulated and high-compliance industries, paving the way for a safer digital experience across federal platforms.

