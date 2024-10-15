Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair, Vice Chairman of Partners Capital and former CENTRE Consortium CEO David Puth, and Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen Join the RLUSD Advisory Board

Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, announced its exchange partners and customers for RLUSD, an enterprise-grade, USD-denominated stablecoin created with trust, liquidity, and compliance at its core. Through strategic partnerships, RLUSD will be available globally for institutions and users on major global exchanges and platforms, including Uphold, Bitstamp, Bitso, MoonPay, Independent Reserve, CoinMENA, and Bullish.

"With our initial exchange partners, the clear utility and demand for RLUSD, and a strong focus on regulatory compliance, Ripple's stablecoin is poised to become the gold standard for enterprise-grade stablecoins," said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO. "Customers and partners have been asking for high-quality stablecoins like RLUSD to use across various financial use cases, such as payments, tokenization of real-world assets, and decentralized finance. Our payment solutions will leverage RLUSD, XRP, and other digital assets to enable faster, more reliable, and cost-effective cross-border payments."

Leading market makers, such as B2C2 and Keyrock, will support the liquidity of RLUSD driving broader adoption across markets.

RLUSD Advisory Board

RLUSD is one of the few stablecoins issued under a New York Trust Company Charter, ensuring rigorous oversight and regulation. Ripple has assembled a powerhouse advisory board, including former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair, Vice Chairman of Partners Capital and former CENTRE Consortium CEO David Puth, and Ripple co-founder and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen, to guide the responsible introduction of RLUSD to the market.

"Stablecoins will play a key role in modernizing our financial infrastructure and broadening financial inclusion. I am honored to join Ripple's advisory board as they launch their stablecoin with a compliance-first approach. As the digital assets industry grows, responsible innovation will be paramount to their adoption, prioritizing both consumer protection and financial stability," said Sheila Bair, former FDIC Chair.

"I'm excited to join Ripple's advisory board to support their efforts in the launch of RLUSD," said David Puth, Vice Chairman of Partners Capital and former CENTRE Consortium CEO. "Stablecoins are a critical component in the evolution of the digital economy, providing a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto market. They offer the stability needed for transactions, while utilizing blockchain technology to enhance transparency and efficiency. Ripple has consistently demonstrated its commitment to building secure, compliant, and accessible enterprise solutions, and RLUSD is no exception."

Enterprise Use Cases

RLUSD combines the stability of traditional fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain technology, making it ideal for financial use cases. Backed by Ripple's enterprise experience and proven track record, RLUSD is built for:

Payments : RLUSD enables real-time, 24/7 global payments. Alongside XRP, RLUSD will be integrated into Ripple's cross-border payments solution to continue to improve transaction time, cost efficiency, and reliability. Ripple's robust payment network covers over 90 markets, representing more than 90% of daily FX volume, and has facilitated over 37 million transactions worth nearly $70B.

: RLUSD enables real-time, 24/7 global payments. Alongside XRP, RLUSD will be integrated into Ripple's cross-border payments solution to continue to improve transaction time, cost efficiency, and reliability. Ripple's robust payment network covers over 90 markets, representing more than 90% of daily FX volume, and has facilitated over 37 million transactions worth nearly $70B. On/Off Ramps : RLUSD provides a stable, reliable bridge between traditional fiat currencies and the crypto ecosystem. Users can easily convert between stablecoins and fiat without worrying about price volatility, ensuring a seamless and efficient transition when entering (on-ramp) or exiting (off-ramp) the crypto space.

: RLUSD provides a stable, reliable bridge between traditional fiat currencies and the crypto ecosystem. Users can easily convert between stablecoins and fiat without worrying about price volatility, ensuring a seamless and efficient transition when entering (on-ramp) or exiting (off-ramp) the crypto space. Tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA): Compliant and transparent stablecoins, like RLUSD, provide liquidity, settlement, and collateralization for trading RWAs such as commodities, securities, and treasuries on-chain. RLUSD provides a stable medium of exchange, reducing transaction volatility and costs.

Customer and Partner Perspectives

"We're impressed with Ripple's commitment to advancing the stablecoin market and unlocking new, institutional use cases with RLUSD," said MoonPay co-founder and CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright . "While we're still in the early days of stablecoins, we believe they will eventually play an important role in our financial system. We're thrilled to add RLUSD to the growing list of stablecoins available on MoonPay."

. "While we're still in the early days of stablecoins, we believe they will eventually play an important role in our financial system. We're thrilled to add RLUSD to the growing list of stablecoins available on MoonPay." "We are excited to partner with Ripple on the launch of RLUSD. Trusted, regulation-compliant stablecoins are fundamental for building robust, resilient digital assets marketplaces, supporting efficient on- and off-ramping, payments, and asset tokenization. As a leading liquidity provider for institutional digital assets, B2C2 supports the development of enterprise-grade solutions across the market," said B2C2's US CEO, Cactus Raazi.

"Bitso is proud to be among the first to list RLUSD and share this significant milestone with Ripple," said Daniel Vogel, CEO and co-founder of Bitso . "Our longstanding partnership with Ripple has enabled us to collaboratively explore innovative use cases like cross-border payments, where we've facilitated agile, secure, and transparent transactions. We believe this new stablecoin will greatly benefit our customers and business clients across Latin America, and we're excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Ripple."

. "Our longstanding partnership with Ripple has enabled us to collaboratively explore innovative use cases like cross-border payments, where we've facilitated agile, secure, and transparent transactions. We believe this new stablecoin will greatly benefit our customers and business clients across Latin America, and we're excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Ripple." "As the convergence of crypto and traditional financial markets continues to accelerate, regulated stablecoins, such as RLUSD, create a trusted pathway for institutions to trade digital assets," said Chris Tyrer, Head of Institutional at Bullish. "As an RLUSD exchange partner, we are delighted to expand Bullish's institutional offering with an additional stablecoin that not only meets rigorous regulatory standards but also enhances our customers' trading experience with a highly liquid and compliant digital asset."

Blockchain Support and Ecosystem Growth

Stablecoins play a critical role in decentralized finance. RLUSD's launch on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains marks a significant milestone that introduces a compliant and trusted USD stablecoin for developers and users. The XRPL, with XRP as its native asset, is designed to support a wide range of assets, offering 24/7 settlement and enabling seamless trading on its decentralized exchange (DEX). With RLUSD, Ripple is responding to community demand for more credible stablecoins on the XRPL, further boosting trading volumes and enhancing the XRPL and XRP's overall utility.

Each RLUSD token is 100% backed by US dollar deposits, U.S. government bonds, and cash equivalents. To ensure full transparency, Ripple will publish monthly, third-party audited attestations of reserve assets conducted by BPM.

For more information about Ripple USD, please visit https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.

Additional Customer and Partner Perspectives

"Stablecoins are the killer use case for blockchain technology and help to solve one of the most glaring problems in modern finance cross-border payments. We expect stablecoins to replace many use cases of traditional fiat money faster than many people imagine as virtually all major financial centers are now enacting clear regulations for stablecoins," says Simon McLoughlin, Uphold CEO . "Uphold is part of a movement towards an interconnected network of blockchains today facilitating payments on 11 networks, enabling value to flow around the world as seamlessly as information. We want to bring our business partners and retail users this utility with access to transparent and quality stablecoins such as RLUSD."

. "Uphold is part of a movement towards an interconnected network of blockchains today facilitating payments on 11 networks, enabling value to flow around the world as seamlessly as information. We want to bring our business partners and retail users this utility with access to transparent and quality stablecoins such as RLUSD." "Having already seen significant interest in RLUSD from key institutional players and customers, Bitstamp is thrilled to offer it in all jurisdictions where it's available," said Bobby Zagotta, Global Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Bitstamp USA . "RLUSD is one of the few stablecoins issued by a New York Trust company, which aligns with the high level of trust expected from the Bitstamp brand by both our institutional and retail customers."

. "RLUSD is one of the few stablecoins issued by a New York Trust company, which aligns with the high level of trust expected from the Bitstamp brand by both our institutional and retail customers." "At Keyrock, we're excited to partner with Ripple to support RLUSD liquidity. By leveraging our expertise, we are dedicated to ensuring RLUSD benefits from robust liquidity and a more efficient trading environment, which will help drive its broader adoption across markets," Kevin de Patoul, CEO of Keyrock.

"Stablecoins have proven to be the killer use case for crypto so far, providing users with a fast, secure, and reliable way to transact globally. By listing RLUSD, CoinMENA is proud to offer our users access to a stablecoin issued by one of the most accomplished crypto companies in the world. With Ripple's extensive experience working with both traditional finance and crypto companies, I'm confident that RLUSD will quickly rise to become one of the most popular stablecoins on the market," said CoinMENA CEO Talal Tabbaa.

"The demand for stablecoins has surged with their proven use case in various financial applications. As a long-standing partner of Ripple, Independent Reserve is excited to be one of the first crypto exchanges to bring RLUSD to our customers across APAC. This milestone underscores the strong trust and collaboration we've built over the years, and our shared commitment to transforming financial services," said Adrian Przelozny, Group CEO of Independent Reserve.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions-delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple's solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple's payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy-building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world creates, stores, manages and moves value.

