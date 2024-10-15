October 30 November 3, 2024. Builders Tent, Space #796

Uniesse Yachts, revered for over three decades for their Italian craftsmanship and innovation, proudly presents the Raptor 112 Super Yacht. A true masterpiece in marine engineering, the Raptor 112 is not just any yacht-it is built to the highest standards in the industry with classification C HULL MACH Y Unrestricted Navigation, a certification that places it in a league of its own in the under-35-meter superyacht category.

Unrivaled Quality and Superior Craftsmanship

What sets the Raptor 112 apart from its competitors is the meticulous attention to detail in every element of its design and construction. No other vessel of its size can compare to the craftsmanship and engineering quality found in this yacht. From its reinforced hull, designed for maximum durability and efficiency, to its advanced stabilization systems that ensure a smooth and comfortable ride even in the roughest waters, every aspect of the Raptor 112 has been engineered to perfection.

The interior reflects Uniesse's renowned Italian artistry, featuring luxurious finishes, bespoke furnishings, and a layout that balances opulence with practical functionality. Every cabin offers an unrivaled level of comfort, with spacious suites, state-of-the-art amenities, and breathtaking views.

Unmatched Specifications in Its Class

The Raptor 112 is the ultimate combination of style, performance, and innovation. Measuring 113.8 feet (34.69 meters) in length, it is powered by twin MTU engines, delivering an extraordinary balance between power and fuel efficiency. This enables the yacht to achieve impressive speeds while its hull design ensures minimal drag, providing superior fuel economy and long-range cruising capabilities.

Key specifications include:

Length: 113' 8" (34.69 meters)

113' 8" (34.69 meters) Beam: 24' 7" (7.53 meters)

24' 7" (7.53 meters) Draft: 5' 9" (1.80 meters)

5' 9" (1.80 meters) Engine: MAN V 12 2 x 2000 hp

MAN V 12 2 x 2000 hp Max cruising speed: 21 knots (±0.5 kn)

21 knots (±0.5 kn) Top speed 1/3 load: 25 knots (±0.5 kn)

25 knots (±0.5 kn) Gross tonnage: 230

230 Range at cruising speed: 580 NM

580 NM Range at economical cruising speed : 760 NM

: 760 NM Range at 10 kts one engine : 1,460 NM

: 1,460 NM Generators: Koehler 2 x 70 kW (each)

Stabilizers: CMC electric Advanced zero-speed stabilizers for exceptional comfort at anchor and underway

Advanced zero-speed stabilizers for exceptional comfort at anchor and underway Bow thruster: Sleipner electric 35 kW

Accommodations: Master Suite on main deck with four VIP on the lower deck with en-suite bathrooms, plus 3 crew cabins total crew accommodations five.

Master Suite on main deck with four VIP on the lower deck with en-suite bathrooms, plus 3 crew cabins total crew accommodations five. Fuel: 22,500 l iters (5,943 gallons)

22,500 iters (5,943 gallons) Fresh water: 3,500 l iters (924 gallons)

3,500 iters (924 gallons) Grey water: 1,400 l iters (370 gallons)

1,400 iters (370 gallons) Black water: 900 l iters (238 gallons)

900 iters (238 gallons) Clean lube oil: 200 l iters (53 gallons)

200 iters (53 gallons) Sludge oil: 200 liters (53 gallons)

ABS Certification classification C HULL MACH Y Unrestricted Navigation places the Raptor 112 in a category of its own, ensuring the yacht meets the most rigorous safety and performance standards in the marine industry. This certification, rarely achieved in vessels under 35 meters, ensures that the Raptor 112 is capable of unrestricted navigation-allowing it to venture into any waters across the globe, including trans-oceanic crossings. The yacht's machinery and hull integrity are certified to handle extreme conditions, providing owners with peace of mind and unmatched reliability.

With its reinforced hull, optimized weight distribution, and advanced navigational systems, the Raptor 112 is a pioneer in safety, offering superior stability, resilience, and handling. Whether navigating calm coastal waters or enduring the challenges of high seas, this super yacht performs with precision and elegance.

A Class Above the Rest

The Raptor 112's innovation, technology integration, and eco-friendly engineering further distinguish it from any vessel in its class. Incorporating the latest advancements in marine technology, the Raptor 112 offers:

Advanced navigation and autopilot systems to make long voyages simpler and safer.

to make long voyages simpler and safer. Cutting-edge stabilizer systems to minimize roll both at sea and at anchor, ensuring unparalleled comfort for guests.

to minimize roll both at sea and at anchor, ensuring unparalleled comfort for guests. Eco-friendly materials and fuel-efficient engines that reduce the yacht's environmental footprint, aligning with Uniesse's commitment to sustainability.

No vessel under 35 meters on the market today can match the Raptor 112's combination of luxury, performance, and certification. It is not just a yacht; it is a statement of Uniesse's commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence

Visit Us at the Builders Tent, Space #796, for a Preview of This Amazing Yacht

Our expert team will be available to guide you through the yacht's revolutionary features and demonstrate what sets this vessel apart in the world of luxury yachting.

ABOUT UNIESSE

Uniesse is one of the world's leading high-end luxury yacht manufacturers building a line of yachts from 50' 120'. For more information, visit www.uniesse.com.

Uniesse Yachts PR Team

Info@uniesse.com Office +1 (888) 504-5523

UNIESSE MARINE GROUP LLC

3350 Virginia Street, 2nd Floor

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

UNIESSE SRL

Piazza Viani 11A

55049 Viareggio (LU) Italy