The dynamic index approach provides diversified exposure to the top sectors driving the next evolution of the crypto ecosystem.

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector"), a premier provider of innovative index solutions, proudly announces that the MarketVector-developed 21Shares Future of Crypto Index (21FOC) is used as underlying for the newly launched 21Shares Future of Crypto Index ETP (FUTR). This cutting-edge index provides the foundation for the product, offering a comprehensive framework to capture growth across the most promising sectors in the digital asset landscape.

The 21Shares Future of Crypto Index (21FOC) leverages MarketVector's expertise in creating dynamic and market-responsive index strategies. Designed to track six significant megathemes-Payment Platforms, Smart Contract Platforms, Blockchain Accelerators, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), AI and Data Solutions, and Social and Gaming-the index provides broad exposure to over 80% of the crypto market. It utilizes a market-capitalization weighted approach and excludes low-liquidity assets, ensuring quality and alignment with emerging trends.

"The 21Shares Future of Crypto Index represents a significant step in advancing index innovation in the digital asset space," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "21FOC provides a dynamic framework for tracking key sectors driving the next phase of crypto growth. We're excited to partner with 21Shares on this forward-thinking, innovative product."

With a commitment to rigorous methodology and market alignment, MarketVector continues to be a leader in supporting digital asset adoption through best-in-class index solutions. The launch of FUTR highlights the firm's dedication to providing investors with diversified exposure to the evolving crypto market, setting a new standard for thematic index products.

"With the launch of FUTR, 21Shares is thrilled to leverage the firm's world-class product development and research capabilities to bring investors access to a future-oriented, broad-based index offering easy exposure to the most promising sectors of the crypto ecosystem," said Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares.

For more information on the index, visit MarketVector's index page.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 50 billion in assets under management.

About 21.co www.21shares.com

21.co is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Shares is registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich, London and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares.

