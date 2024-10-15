Appointment of Industry IT Storage Veteran reinforces DataCore's commitment to global growth of AI-powered advancements across core, edge, and cloud deployments.

DataCore Software, an industry leader in the data infrastructure and management space, has announced the internal promotion of Craig Hatter to take the role of the new Country Manager for the United Kingdom/Eire and Australia/New Zealand. Craig's promotion follows the significant funding announcement made in July and is set to further strengthen the company's global presence and growth in these key markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014458087/en/

Craig Hatter, DataCore UK ANZ Country Manager, DataCore Software. (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 30 years of experience in the technology and storage industry, Craig is a highly respected figure known for delivering channel success and relationships. He brings a wealth of expertise in software-defined storage, cloud computing, and enterprise solutions, having previously held senior channel leadership roles for over 6 years at DataCore.

In his new role, Craig will be responsible for overseeing DataCore's operations in the UK/Eire and Australia/New Zealand, including sales, go to market strategies, and channel marketing and development to expand the company's footprint in these areas.

"Craig's appointment helps us to continue to expand our global reach," said Pierre Aguerreberry, VP Sales, DataCore Western Region. "His deep industry knowledge and proven track record will be instrumental in driving our business forward and we are confident that under his leadership, we will achieve new levels of success in these markets."

Commenting on his promotion, Craig said, "I am thrilled to receive these increased responsibilities at an exciting time in the company's growth journey. UK/Eire and Australia/New Zealand are incredibly dynamic markets with significant potential to demonstrate the highest levels of cyber resiliency to meet new legislation, and our new and advancing AI capabilities will allow us to offer solutions to meet these new regulations. I look forward to working closely with our talented partners to deliver innovative solutions that support their customers digital transformation."

Craig's promotion is effective immediately. He will report directly to Pierre Aguerreberry, VP Sales, DataCore Western Region.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for the core, edge, and cloud. With a comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, DataCore has helped over 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. For more information, visit datacore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014458087/en/

Contacts:

For DataCore:

pr@datacore.com