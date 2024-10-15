River Point Technology Recognized as HashiCorp Americas Systems Integrator Partner of the Year 2024

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / River Point Technology (RPT), an award-winning cloud consulting, training, and enablement provider, is thrilled to announce that they have been named HashiCorp's Americas SI Partner of the Year for 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights their ongoing dedication to helping enterprises maximize their technology investments through HashiCorp's suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation tools. It also underscores RPT's relentless commitment to empowering organizations to redefine the art of the possible in cloud automation and management.

River Point Technology founder and CEO, Jeff Eiben, highlighted the benefits of the relationship to organizations. "Our partnership with HashiCorp has allowed us to simplify infrastructure automation for our clients, enabling faster, more efficient deployment and scaling." He went on to say, "Being recognized as the Americas SI Partner of the Year is a testament to our team's expertise and our clients' trust in us to deliver results."

Expertise and Accomplishments

The team at RPT is quite stacked when it comes to HashiCorp expertise. Beyond the competencies distinction, RPT can also boast more HashiCorp Ambassadors than any global partner including Core Contributors to the HashiCorp software. Recently, they earned the distinction of having the industry's first and only experts to pass the challenging Terraform Professional Certification exam. Combined, these credentials ensure their clients are in the hands of industry leading HashiCorp experts, fully equipped to guide them through their digital transformation journey.

Innovative Solutions for Enterprise Clients

To support RPT's commitment to help clients succeed with HashiCorp products, the firm recently introduced RPT Bundles for Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management, that provide enterprises with tightly scoped, outcome-oriented services structured around HashiCorp Validated Designs (HVD). These bundles streamline the adoption, scaling, and operations of HashiCorp solutions.

River Point Technology's exclusive Accelerator program offers ongoing enablement that help clients accelerate their automation journey. Expert advisors are there to empower and lead client teams through every phase of adoption; from discovery to build to process and ongoing adoption. For resource enablement RPT offers custom, private training for HashiCorp products, ensuring that all clients have the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive.

Commitment to Excellence

RPT's unique combination of best-in-class services, leveraging their team of HashiCorp Ambassadors and certified experts, positions RPT to continue delivering exceptional results for organizations across the globe. From their proprietary Value Creation Technology (VCT) process to custom integrations and advanced solutions, RPT empower enterprises to 'think big, start small, and scale fast.'

As they congratulate their entire team on all their efforts that have helped them earn the prestigious HashiCorp Americas SI Partner of the Year award, RPT remains focused on delivering cutting-edge, human-centered solutions that empower the Fortune 500 to achieve sustainable growth and success across their multi-cloud environments. They look forward to strengthening their long-standing relationship with HashiCorp further and proudly collaborate with other notable companies such as AWS, IBM, SUSE, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and more. This broad, technology-agnostic approach allows RPT to support their clients' diverse digital transformation and cloud automation needs.

About River Point Technology

River Point Technology (RPT) is an award-winning cloud consulting, training, and enablement provider that partners with the Fortune 500 to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and redefine the art of the possible. Our world-class team of IT, cloud, and DevOps experts helps organizations leverage the cloud for transformative growth through prescriptive methodologies, best-in-class services, and our trademarked Value Creation Technology process. From consulting and training to comprehensive RPT Accelerator programs, River Point Technology empowers enterprises to achieve Day 2 success in the cloud and maximize their technology investments. Our innovative generative AI solutions further drive operational excellence and competitive advantage for our clients. www.riverpointtechnology.com

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit HashiCorp.com.

