PR Newswire
15.10.2024 14:30 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brownes Dairy: Australia's #1 RTD specialty coffee brand Hunt And Brew launches in the UK[1]

  • Launching in Britain's largest supermarket retailer, Tesco.
  • First coffee brand to introduce a 'real coffee' experience for UK customers in the RTD coffee segment.
  • Produced locally in the UK, using single-origin coffee beans, cut with fresh British milk.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's popular ready-to-drink (RTD) specialty coffee brand Hunt And Brew is launching in the United Kingdom's largest supermarket chain, Tesco.

Hunt And Brew Launch,London with Brownes CEO Natalie Sarich-Dayton and Australia High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Stephen Smith

Entering into its fourth global market in less than two years, Hunt And Brew will be the first coffee brand in the ready-to-drink coffee segment with a 'real coffee' experience for customers in the United Kingdom.

"Hunt And Brew will now compete in the UK against major international household names like Starbucks and Costa Coffee, through our national distribution deal with Tesco," said Brownes Dairy Chief Executive Natalie Sarich-Dayton.

Developed from a nation renowned for its progressive and vibrant coffee culture, Hunt And Brew is poised to replicate its Australian success in the UK by offering a premium, convenient coffee experience.

Hunt And Brew is made with single origin coffee beans, fresh milk, and nothing else - a unique offering without sugar or artificial ingredients.

"Hunt And Brew isn't your average grab-and-go coffee. It's for real coffee drinkers who crave the quality and taste of a meticulously crafted barista-prepared beverage, the kind of coffee experience you would get at a high-end cafe," said Ms Sarich-Dayton.

Coffee has overtaken tea as Britain's favourite drink, with 98 million cups of coffee consumed every day.[2]

"Hunt And Brew isn't just about exceptional coffee; it's also about embracing and working with local dairy farmers. It will be produced in the UK, using locally sourced British milk, which will ensure freshness and quality," said Ms Sarich-Dayton.

The initial roll out will include Brazil, Colombia and Ethiopia cold brew coffee in 330ml bottles.

Hunt And Brew is now available in more than 300 Tesco supermarkets across the United Kingdom.

[1] Aus IRI Grocery Scan Data, RTD Specialty Coffee Brands, Dollars (000s), MAT to 12/05/24.

[2] British Coffee Association.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530790/HxBFirst_30_33.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/australias-1-rtd-specialty-coffee-brand-hunt-and-brew-launches-in-the-uk1-302276410.html

