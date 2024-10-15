AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says average electricity prices fell last week across all major European markets, bar the United Kingdom, due to an increase in wind production. Italy, meanwhile, broke its record for solar production on a single day in October. Average electricity prices fell across most major European markets last week, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, price decreases were recorded in the Belgium, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the UK market, where prices increased week on week by ...

