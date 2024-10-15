Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. ("Osmose"), a leading provider of structural asset management solutions for the electric utility industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Associated Utility Supplies Limited ("AUS"), a supplier of specialist equipment and services for distribution network operators in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We are excited to partner with AUS to strengthen electrical grids in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and beyond," said Mike Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Osmose. "Integrating AUS's pole restoration products and technology will help Osmose offer even more robust grid resilience services to our electric utility customers across the globe."

"This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation," said Lee White, Managing Director of AUS. "Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient company that is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of our market."

In addition to electric utilities, AUS also serves the railroad and telecommunications industries as a manufacturer and distributor of operational and safety critical products. AUS will continue to be headquartered in Huddersfield, England.

For more information about Osmose and its comprehensive asset management solutions, please visit www.osmose.com.

About Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

Founded in 1934, Osmose is the market-leading provider of critical resiliency, assessment, mobile contact voltage testing, evaluation, and restoration services for electric transmission, distribution, and telecommunications companies in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 4,000 people. Osmose's field technicians, professional engineers, scientists, and corrosion experts utilize their expertise to identify and solve issues to make utility infrastructure safer, longer lasting, and more resilient while lowering the total cost of ownership. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com/.

About Associated Utility Supplies Limited

AUS is an established distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of operational and safety critical products for the electric utility, railroad, arboriculture, and telecommunications industries. The company also offers tool repair, safety training, and equipment inspections. Headquartered in the town of Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, England since 1998, AUS employs more than 50 highly experienced staff.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015322522/en/

Contacts:

Nathan Lee

Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

nlee@osmose.com