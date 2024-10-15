Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Holdings' Algodon Fine Wines Unveils Newest Vintages in The U.S., Showcasing the Best of Argentina Wines

Featuring celebrated Malbecs and exclusive microvinified blends, Algodon Fine Wines' latest collection brings the bold flavors of San Rafael to U.S. wine lovers.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a focus on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Algodon Fine Wines, a distinguished producer of premium Argentine wines, has launched its collection of highly anticipated newest vintages in the United States. These exceptional wines, made from hand-harvested grapes grown in the vineyards of Algodon Wine Estates, beautifully capture the distinctive terroir of Argentina's renowned San Rafael region.

Each vintage in this collection tells a story of nature's finest work and Algodon winemakers' dedication to quality. Highlighting Algodon's celebrated Malbec and exclusive Malbec blends, the 2024 collection embodies the rich, bold flavors and sophisticated elegance that have become synonymous with Algodon Fine Wines.

This collection includes the newest vintages of its estate range of wines such as Algodon Estate Malbec 2022, Algodon Estate Bonarda 2022, Algodon Estate Chardonnay 2023, as well as its microvinified black label range of wines such as Cabernet Fran-Malbec Reserve 2020, Gran Cuvee 2021, PIMA 2021, and brand new, never-before seen stateside wines such Algodon's Chardonnay-Pinot Noir 2022, Cabernet Franc Reserve 2020, and its Winemaker's Selection 2021. The latter three wines are slated to be introduced to Algodon's customers through digital media and announcements over the next week.

"We have carefully crafted each vintage to reflect the distinctive character of our vineyards and the unique qualities of the San Rafael terroir," said Mauro Nosenzo, Winemaker at Algodon Wine Estates. "This collection is the culmination of years of passion, dedication, and effort, and I am convinced these wines will stand out effortlessly among both the most discerning palates and those who enjoy wine more casually."

Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. commented; "We're thrilled to share these new wines with our customers who have been eagerly awaiting their U.S. arrival. Each bottle represents the artistry of Argentine winemaking and the deep connection Algodon has to its vineyards. We believe these vintages will offer wine lovers something truly extraordinary."

The new vintages are available now at AlgodonFineWines.com where visitors can save 10% on 6 BOTTLES or 20% on 12 BOTTLES and always enjoy FREE Ground Shipping on orders over $300, no code needed. Algodon Fine Wines are also available throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports, both in-stores and online at select fine retailers such as Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Barrel & Wines, Fanwood Liquors, Sebonack Golf & Country Club, Off the Hook Restaurant, The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, Dittrick's Wine & Liquors, Pasanella & Son Vintners, and Vineborough Lounge & Liquors, among others.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique winery in Mendoza's Sierra Pintadas foothills. Our vines, some dating back to 1946, thrive on sandy and clay loam soils, nourished by pure meltwater from the Andes. Using microvinification, a rare, hands-on process, our wines are crafted by winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, with the expertise of Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Combining Old World techniques with modern technology and sustainable practices, Algodon creates exceptional small-batch wines that reflect the unique terroir of Argentina.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

