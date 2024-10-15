Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
15.10.2024 14:50 Uhr
Viberse Technology PTE. LTD.: Viberse Launches: A New Social Media App Transforming Everyday Moments into Extraordinary Experiences

Viberse, a groundbreaking social media app for users to discover, engage with, and share extraordinary moments from everyday life worldwide, launches on the App Store and Google Play Store today.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Viberse, the new-generation social media app poised to change how people connect, is live today. The app invites users to uncover unexpected moments from people's ordinary lives worldwide through its signature "relay" feature, which echoes and amplifies global vibes.

Now available on the App Store and Google Play, Viberse opens the door to hidden everyday moments worldwide, offering a fresh way to engage with and share life's magic with others effortlessly.

"We believe Easter Eggs are all around us, often hidden in plain sight," said Viberse Team. "Viberse is designed to illuminate these moments, empowering users to discover them anytime, anywhere, and share their own whenever they feel the spark."

Discover, dig, and drop everyday moments on Viberse. (Photo via Viberse)

Content at its Core

Viberse is built on three core principles: discovery, dig, and drop. These principles guide the app's mission to reveal the extraordinary in everyday life. Viberse offers a new way to explore real, unfiltered content-whether it's a special morning coffee, a solo adventure, or a bustling night market. Users can engage with these moments and share their own freely, without the pressure of views, likes, or the need to craft a specific image or persona.

Viberse, where you discover a variety of vibes. (Photo via Viberse)

A New Social Experience

Unlike most social media platforms, Viberse introduces a fresh and unique approach to exploring, interacting with, and posting content. Its signature feature, "relay," enables users first to discover "vibes"-posts that capture daily moments on various topics. Users can then respond to their favorite "vibes" by creating "echoes"-posts that use the same text as the original but feature a different photo or video. Finally, they can create their own "vibes" when inspiration strikes. This continuous cycle fosters a dynamic, ever-evolving, and engaging social experience.

Viberse's on a Mission

Viberse is a social universe where everyday moments are illuminated, celebrated, and shared without boundaries. Built on the values of discovery, connection, and empowerment, Viberse encourages users to embrace their authentic selves and engage with unfiltered stories of others. We aim to inspire meaningful interactions, amplify diverse voices, and empower every individual to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. On Viberse, real moments find their tribes, and every vibe creates ripples of positivity that shape a collective, borderless experience.

3 steps to easily share your vibe. (Photo via Viberse)

Those interested can download Viberse here. For more information, visit https://viberse.com or follow @viberse_app on Instagram and X or @ViberseApp on Facebook.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their own experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

Media Contact:

Viberse Technology PTE. LTD.
Christine Lin
christine.lin@viberse.com

SOURCE: Viberse Technology PTE. LTD.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
