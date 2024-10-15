Largest Boutique Yoga Franchise Continues Global Growth with Entry into European Market

YogaSix, the nation's largest franchised yoga brand, is proud to announce its expansion into Europe with its first German studio opening in Frankfurt, marking the brand's first location outside U.S. borders. The new Frankfurt studio opened its doors on September 27, offering a new, modern, innovative, energizing, and inclusive yoga experience to the market. YogaSix is expanding into Germany through LifeFit Group, led by Christophe Collinet and Daniel Hoffman, who have successfully introduced sister brand Club Pilates to the German market.

"We are thrilled to bring YogaSix to Germany and expand our reach globally," said Bob Kaufmann, President of International for Xponential Fitness. "This milestone is a testament to the growing demand for the YogaSix style of yoga around the world. YogaSix's mission has always been to make yoga accessible, and we're excited to team up with our accomplished Master Franchisee to see YogaSix's experience come to life, starting in Frankfurt with more markets in 2025."

"YogaSix is a modern yoga boutique concept that has the potential to conquer the market. Yoga is more popular than ever, precisely because it strengthens physically but also mentally, relieves tension, and reduces stress," emphasizes Christophe Collinet, CCO of LifeFit Group. "We are excited to work with franchisees who are aligned with our mission to make yoga accessible to all and create an inclusive community."

The opening of the Frankfurt studio is part of YogaSix's ongoing global expansion, which includes additional planned openings in Germany and a debut in Japan as a result of a Master Franchise Agreement signed earlier this year. The brand has established a large studio footprint and loyal following across the U.S. with over 200 open locations where it stands out from other yoga concepts by eliminating the exclusive and intimidating nature that often surrounds yoga, reviving the practice in a modern way that is inclusive, empowering, and genuinely fun. With industry-leading instructors and utilizing modern language, YogaSix offers diverse yoga and fitness programming that includes movement and intensity to help customers achieve their fitness goals.

For more information about YogaSix and upcoming studio openings, visit www.yogasix.com.

YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, strength-building and cardio-boosting fitness classes, and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, Y6 TRX, Y6 Mix, and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in two years running, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT: Ben Franc Fishman PR bfranc@fishmanpr.com 815-999-9441