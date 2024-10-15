Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Venus Viva for Advanced Acne Scar Treatment

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are excited to announce the addition of Venus Viva to their comprehensive range of acne scar treatments. This state-of-the-art technology offers a non-invasive solution for patients seeking to improve the appearance of acne scars and achieve smoother, more even-toned skin. Acne scars can have a significant impact on an individual's self-esteem and quality of life. Dr. Bajoghli and his team are committed to providing the most advanced and effective treatments to address these concerns.

Venus Viva utilizes NanoFractional Radio Frequency (RF) and SmartScan technology to deliver energy deep into the skin, stimulating collagen production and promoting skin cell renewal. This innovative approach allows for precise and customizable treatments, effectively targeting acne scars while minimizing damage to the surrounding tissue.

"We are thrilled to offer Venus Viva as a cutting-edge solution for acne scar treatment," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "This technology allows us to provide our patients with a safe, effective, and minimally invasive option for improving the texture and appearance of their skin."

Key benefits of Venus Viva for acne scar treatment include:

Minimal downtime compared to traditional treatments Customizable treatments for various skin types and concerns Improvement in skin texture and tone Reduction in the appearance of acne scars Stimulation of natural collagen production

The Venus Viva treatment is typically quick, lasting about 15-30 minutes per session. Most patients require 3-4 treatments and occasionally additional treatments, spaced 4-6 weeks apart for optimal results. The procedure is well-tolerated, with patients experiencing only mild redness and warmth following treatment, which usually subsides within a few hours.

Dr. Bajoghli and his team provide comprehensive consultations to determine if Venus Viva is the right treatment for each patient's unique needs and skin concerns. They work closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that may include Venus Viva alone or in combination with other acne scar reduction techniques for optimal results.

"Venus Viva offers our patients a powerful tool in the fight against acne scars," Dr. Bajoghli added. "We're seeing remarkable improvements in skin texture and overall confidence in our patients who undergo this treatment."

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

