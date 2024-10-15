Anzeige
WKN: A3CUVP | ISIN: CA92919F1036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.10.24
15:42 Uhr
2,965 US-Dollar
-0,035
-1,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Announces Q3 2024 Results Release Date

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2024 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close.

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
+1-345-815-3939

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.