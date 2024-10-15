Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Announces Q3 2024 Results Release Date

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2024 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close.

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd

Chief Executive Officer

info@voxroyalty.com

+1-345-815-3939

