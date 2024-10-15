Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV6V | ISIN: US2057503003 | Ticker-Symbol: GSP
Tradegate
11.10.24
16:25 Uhr
0,422 Euro
+0,014
+3,43 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMSTOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMSTOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3740,40216:00
0,3700,40416:00
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRW Trucking, Logistics, Warehousing and Fullfilment: BRW Names Derek Walcott as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Administration and Tim Comstock as Executive Vice President of Operations

Derek and Tim's proven leadership experience will drive results to scale business and deliver unparalleled, fully integrated service to customers nationwide

OXFORD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / BRW, an industry leader in trucking, warehousing, logistics and fulfillment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Walcott as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Administration and Tim Comstock as Executive Vice President of Operations. Both individuals bring extensive experience and expertise to their respective roles, further strengthening BRW's executive leadership team.

Derek Walcott, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Administration
Derek Walcott assumes the role of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Administration, where he will lead the company's strategic and administrative functions, including human resources, legal, marketing, finance, and safety. Walcott brings a wealth of experience in corporate administration, with a proven ability to implement strategic initiatives that drive organizational effectiveness and compliance.

Derek Walcott, BRW Executive Vice President of Strategy and Administration

Derek Walcott, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Administration

Derek Walcott is a dynamic leader with nearly 20 years of experience in the trucking and logistics industry. His previous roles have included business development, operations, strategic planning, security and administration. Walcott's team-first mentality connects organizations to drive strategic, operational and revenue growth across all business units. Walcott has specific expertise in Government and Defense markets and has held key division leadership roles with multiple organizations that have surpassed $100 million in yearly revenue. His previous experience includes leading Owner-Operator, Asset and Brokerage organizations such as Mercer Transportation, Bennett Motor Express, Bennett Heavy & Specialized and Ace Doran. He is a longstanding member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and is a member of the Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA) classified community.

"Derek's expertise in administration and his strategic approach to organizational management make him a valuable addition to our BRW executive team," said Nate Haney, CEO of BRW. "His leadership will be crucial as we continue to grow and adapt to the evolving demands of our industry.

Tim Comstock, Executive Vice President of Operations
Tim Comstock joins BRW with a distinguished track record in operational excellence. In his new role as BRW Executive Vice President of Operations, Comstock will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency across all divisions of trucking, logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment. With a keen focus on innovation and process improvement, Comstock aims to enhance BRW's fully integrated service offerings while continuing the new momentum growth enterprise wide, further solidifying the company's reputation as a trusted partner in the supply chain industry.

Tim Comstock, BRW Executive Vice President of Operations

Tim Comstock, Executive Vice President of Operations

Comstock launched his career in transportation with Mercer Transportation Company, where he was responsible for 2,300+ Owner Operators, Truck Coordinators, the OD Permit Department, the International Department and Government Specialized Services. After his time with Mercer, he was Vice President of Eagle Freight Solutions LLC while also the Logistics Manager at Peregrine Transportation Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the BRW family," said Mike White, CFO of BRW. "His extensive experience in operations management and his commitment to driving results will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and deliver unparalleled service to our customers nationwide."

To learn more about BRW, visit BRWnow.com.

About BRW
BRW, headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, is a leading provider of logistics, transportation, brokerage, and warehousing services nationwide. The company integrates the expertise of B.R. Williams Trucking, LLC., B.R. Williams Logistics, LLC., Haney and White Logistics, and Running Ox Logistics, leveraging their combined strengths in freight brokerage, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive logistics management. With operations spanning Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, BRW employs over 300 employees and manages over 175 tractors, more than 700 trailers, and five warehouses totaling over one million square feet. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its diverse customer base. Learn more at BRWnow.com.

Media Contact:
Tamara Davis
Director of Public Relations
(270) 202-8516
tdavis@priceweber.com

SOURCE: BRW Trucking, Logistics, Warehousing and Fullfilment



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.