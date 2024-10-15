Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
American Association of Owner Operators: AAOO Launches New Seasonal Mighty Trucker Gear Collection

LEITCHFIELD, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Mighty Trucker merchandise collection just in time for Halloween. This collection includes t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts, and mugs, with additional items to come.



This is just the first in a series of themed merch collections. AAOO aims to give truckers a way to celebrate the upcoming holiday season while on the road. Following this fall release, future collections will include Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed designs, allowing truckers to represent the holidays in their own way, at home or on the road.

"Holidays can be a tough time for truckers who spend long hours away from family and friends," said Donnie Rand from AAOO. "We want to give our members the chance to show some holiday spirit with cool, festive merchandise they can wear on the road with them."

The new Mighty Trucker merchandise is available now at www.themightytrucker.com/mighty-trucker-gear/

To learn more about AAOO, visit aaofoo.com.

Contact Information

Kyle Mitchell
Marketing Manager
kmitchell@aaofoo.com
5028907677

Donnie Rand
Marketing Coordinator
drand@aaofoo.com
(502) 630-0200

SOURCE: AAOO

