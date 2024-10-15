Methes Energies International Ltd.: Retired US Coast Guard Chief Kenneth Lukins to Join Methes' Board of Directors

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce the appointment acceptance of Chief Kenneth Lukins, US Coast Guard (Retired) to the company's Board of Directors. In addition to accepting his appointment, Mr. Lukins' current roles include Managing Director of Lukins International and Vice Chairman of the Climate Change Forum (@ccforum).

"We are extremely excited with the addition of Ken to the Board of Directors as his multiple first-hand experiences will greatly assist with strategic market penetration of EAL's (environmentally accepted lubricants);" said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "Who better than Ken to help uncover and fully articulate global climate and maritime environmental needs when producing and creating b2 biOils to understand and satisfy these needs."

Chief Lukins spent over 20 years in the US Coast Guard specializing in oil and hazardous material response and clean up as well as a leader in law-enforcement, safety, occupational safety; and, health, drug enforcement, maritime security, anti-terrorism, emergency response, and hazardous materials operations. Ken also developed and implemented the Oil Spill Removal Operation (OSRO) Verification program for the US Coast Guard; and, was the response supervisor, responding to numerous incidents of national significance including the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

"I am excited to be a part of the b2 biOil team; and, after reviewing their market direction and technology, it was very clear to me that these innovative biodegradable made with sustainable renewable and recyclable base oils demonstrate an upper trajectory for success," stated Chief Lukins. He added further; "I hope to add my specific Maritime experience as the company expands into much needed marine engine oils and other maritime bio-lubricants having witnessed first-hand the environmental damage caused by oil spills and the improper disposal of used lubricants."

In his Managing Director role at Lukins International, Ken continued this work in both the private and public sectors over the last 20 years. He has expanded his interest and work into an "earth-friendlier" agenda, focusing on a variety of sensitive environmental issues including climate change. As Vice Chairman of the Climate Change Forum, he leads multiple forums a year, bringing together a diverse yet complimentary group of thought leaders, environmental advocates, investors; and, entrepreneurs…all with the specific intent to identify, recognize and bring new innovative ideas and products into the climate change arena.

ABOUT

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

