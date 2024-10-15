Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
OptiMed Health Partners Named 2023 Pioneer in URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement Recognition Program

KALAMAZOO, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / OptiMed Health Partners is proud to announce that it has once again been honored with the Pioneer in Performance Measurement Award from URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission).

Pioneer Performance Measurement

Pioneer Performance Measurement


"URAC is proud to congratulate OptiMed as one of our 2023 Leaders in Performance Measurement. This is the second time OptiMed has received this prestigious award, which demonstrates their ongoing commitment to high-quality health care, improvement in performance measurement and the patients they serve. Congratulations to OptiMed," said Eleni Theodoropoulos, URAC's Vice President of Quality, Research and Measurement.

The award recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions to advancing performance measurement within URAC's accreditation programs. OptiMed stood out by engaging in activities beyond mandatory reporting, including submitting exploratory measures and offering insights into innovative measurement concepts.

"The spirit of this award echoes OptiMed's mission of optimizing health outcomes and quality of life through personalized and coordinated care," says Senior Quality Manager, Jessica Land, PharmD. "We strive to advance high-quality care, and we credit the URAC accreditation process as well as the exploratory performance measures for leading us with best practices to achieve our mission."

This accolade reflects OptiMed's commitment to pioneering advanced performance metrics and improving healthcare outcomes.

About OptiMed Health Partners:

OptiMed Health Partners, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is an independently owned and operated national healthcare organization. For more than 30 years, OptiMed has leveraged personalized attention to detail to deliver customized solutions that optimize patient outcomes while partnering with other healthcare organizations to usher in a new standard of excellence. To learn more about OptiMed's innovative and personalized care, visit www.optimedhp.com or email info@optimedhp.com.

About URAC: Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC's evidence-based measures and standards are developed through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of health care. For more information, visit www.URAC.org.

Contact Information

Jacqueline O'Dell
Senior Manager, Sales Marketing
jodell@optimedhp.com
(877) 232-2857

SOURCE: OptiMed Health Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
