American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies and IRIS Metals to Participate in a Live Virtual Investor "What This Means" Webcast

Live moderated video webcast on Thursday, October 17th at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the recently announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a commercial partnership

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, and IRIS Metals Limited ("IRIS") will participate in a live Virtual Investor "What This Means" webcast on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the webcast, the companies will discuss their recently announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the downstream lithium conversion and the production of battery grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

The live video webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website (americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About IRIS Metals

IRIS Metals Ltd (ASX:IR1) is an exploration company with an extensive suite of assets considered to be highly prospective for hard rock lithium located in South Dakota, United States (US). The company's large and expanding South Dakota Project is in a mining friendly jurisdiction and provides the company with strong exposure to the battery metals space, and the incentives offered by the US government for locally sourced critical minerals.

The Black Hills have a long and proud history of mining dating back to the late 1800s. The Black Hills pegmatites are famous for having the largest recorded lithium spodumene crystals ever mined. Extensive fields of fertile LCT-pegmatites outcrop throughout the Black Hills with significant volumes of lithium spodumene mined in numerous locations.

To learn more, please visit: www.irismetals.com

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

