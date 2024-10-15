Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Empire Holdings Welcomes SQUAN to Sun Valley Industrial Park

FORT WORTH, TX/ ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Empire Holdings is excited to announce that SQUAN Construction Services (SQUAN), a leader in network infrastructure, has joined the Sun Valley Industrial Park. Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, SQUAN is a trusted partner in telecommunications engineering and deployment, providing high-quality, next-generation infrastructure solutions for wireless and wireline network operators, municipalities, and utilities across the U.S.

The lease transaction was successfully managed by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal, and Joe McLiney, Transaction Manager, at NAI Robert Lynn, along with Landon Brune, Associate, Global Corporate Services, CBRE, Inc., serving as the tenant agent.

"We are thrilled to welcome SQUAN to Sun Valley Industrial Park," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their addition enhances the diversity of businesses within our development and strengthens our community. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

  • Online at https://empireholdingstx.com

  • On Facebook at www.facebook.com/empireholdingstx

  • On Instagram at www.instagram.com/empireholdingstx

  • On LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/empire-holdings-tx/

Contact Information

Keishi High
Office Administrator
keishi@empireholdingstx.com
8179850054

SOURCE: Empire Holdings

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.