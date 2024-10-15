Empire Holdings Welcomes SQUAN to Sun Valley Industrial Park

FORT WORTH, TX/ ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Empire Holdings is excited to announce that SQUAN Construction Services (SQUAN), a leader in network infrastructure, has joined the Sun Valley Industrial Park. Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, SQUAN is a trusted partner in telecommunications engineering and deployment, providing high-quality, next-generation infrastructure solutions for wireless and wireline network operators, municipalities, and utilities across the U.S.

The lease transaction was successfully managed by Todd Hubbard, Managing Principal, and Joe McLiney, Transaction Manager, at NAI Robert Lynn, along with Landon Brune, Associate, Global Corporate Services, CBRE, Inc., serving as the tenant agent.

"We are thrilled to welcome SQUAN to Sun Valley Industrial Park," said Bowie Holland, President at Empire Holdings. "Their addition enhances the diversity of businesses within our development and strengthens our community. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

ABOUT EMPIRE HOLDINGS

Fort Worth, Texas-based Empire Holdings is a commercial real estate developer that specializes in single-tenant, build-to-suit industrial properties with design, technology, and innovation at the forefront. Backed by a powerhouse team led by 40-year commercial real estate industry vet Sandra McGlothin, Empire Holdings is changing the way commercial industrial spaces are built. For more information, visit Empire Holdings:

Contact Information

Keishi High

Office Administrator

keishi@empireholdingstx.com

8179850054

