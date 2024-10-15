Anzeige
15.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
groundcover Launches on GCP Marketplace: Unlocking New Possibilities for Enhanced Cloud Performance and Innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel , Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- groundcover, a cloud-native solution that transforms observability through eBPF technology, is excited to announce the launch of its observability platform in the Google Cloud Marketplace. This strategic move allows organizations utilizing Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to effortlessly install groundcover as a managed service, streamlining observability for their cloud-native applications.

groundcover's integration with GKE simplifies the deployment process, ensuring that clusters are secure and performant while minimizing the operational burden of installation, configuration, and ongoing updates. This launch marks a significant expansion of groundcover's cloud environment support and further solidifies its mission to revolutionize observability. By harnessing groundcover's proprietary eBPF sensor and cost-effective inCloud architecture which allows data to never leave the user's cloud, organizations can redefine how they monitor their cloud-native environments, significantly reducing costs and resource overhead with zero code changes and full-coverage, out-of-the-box.

groundcover's presence in the Google Cloud Marketplace provides GKE users with easy access to its advanced observability tools. This digital catalog of software solutions empowers millions of Google Cloud users to quickly find, evaluate, and deploy groundcover, reinforcing the platform's reliability and commitment to providing the best of breed application performance monitoring solution.

As application architectures scale and dependencies multiply, acquiring deep insights becomes essential for effective troubleshooting. Kubernetes users often grapple with the complexities of instrumenting applications, collecting metrics, and generating actionable logs in highly distributed microservices environments. With the increasing demand for enhanced Kubernetes observability, eBPF has emerged as a game-changing technology that redefines application monitoring within GKE clusters. groundcover's kernel-level sensor allows for unparalleled performance, offering comprehensive application performance monitoring without disrupting existing application code.

By leveraging eBPF, groundcover delivers a full-stack observability platform that provides immediate value without compromising on scale, granularity, or cost. Its innovative architecture collects observability data directly at the kernel level, allowing users to collect logs, metrics and traces instantly with eBPF, and store them inCloud, on their infrastructure, all managed by groundcover. This streamlined methodology not only enhances the coverage and depth of observability but also minimizes the performance impact on critical application code.

The result is a cost-efficient approach to observability, delivering granular visibility into Google Kubernetes Engine clusters.

"eBPF is pivotal for GKE users seeking deeper insights into their applications and infrastructure," said Shahar Azulay, CEO and Co-Founder of groundcover. "groundcover eliminates the visibility-cost tradeoff, allowing teams to achieve comprehensive observability without overspending. With Google Cloud as a partner, we're committed to maximizing observability solutions for our users at a fraction of traditional costs."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/groundcover-launches-on-gcp-marketplace-unlocking-new-possibilities-for-enhanced-cloud-performance-and-innovation-302276292.html

