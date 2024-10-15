Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Operation Smile Featured in "Beyond the Code," a New Branded Series that Explores How AI Is Driving Transformative Change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit Operation Smile today announced its involvement in Beyond the Code, a new branded series presented by Partnership on AI (PAI) and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The first of its kind, this online series - which includes a story produced for Operation Smile of how AI is improving healthcare - uncovers the ways that AI is impacting people's lives and contributing to a more sustainable environment.

BBC StoryWorks filmed with Operation Smile in Musanze, Rwanda, to capture the innovative use of AI in the surgical evaluation process for patients with cleft conditions. The 5-minute film follows a Rwandan family whose child received life-changing surgery and showcases the profound impact of Operation Smile's work on patients and their communities.

"We are proud to be part of Beyond the Code," said Dr. Billy Magee, Chief Medical Officer, Operation Smile. "The story produced for Operation Smile highlights our pioneering use of AI technology to enhance healthcare delivery. By integrating AI into our planning and evaluation processes, we are not only raising the standard of care but also building local capacity, bringing life-changing surgical care closer to the communities we serve."

Operation Smile has an ongoing commitment to increase access to sustainable, high-quality care, starting with cleft surgery. The incorporation of AI into evaluation processes helps ensure that every surgery is evaluated based on consistent, measurable criteria, providing high-quality care in regions where specialized cleft surgeons are scarce.

"If I could describe Operation Smile in one word it would be 'evolving,'" said Dr. Caroline Yao, Plastic Surgeon and SVP Patient Metrics & Evaluation, Operation Smile. "We are constantly evolving to best serve our patients. The integration of AI into cleft care, currently being piloted, supports our mission to create sustainable solutions and reinforces our commitment to drive innovation in global healthcare. We are excited to be one of the 12 organizations featured in the Beyond the Code series for driving transformative change."

The Beyond the Code Series is available at https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/beyond-the-code/. Operation Smile's film can be accessed at: https://www.operationsmile.org/story/using-ai-to-help-create-new-smiles-and-rebuild-lives/.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a leading global nonprofit bridging the gap in access to essential surgeries and health care, starting with cleft surgery and comprehensive care. We provide medical expertise, training, mentorship, research and care through our dedicated staff and volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits, and health systems, and supported by our generous donors and corporate partners. Visit Operation Smile for more information.

Contact:


Pedro Mucciolo,



Senior Director, Global Communications



Operation Smile



Pedro.mucciolo@operationsmile.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/operation-smile-featured-in-beyond-the-code-a-new-branded-series-that-explores-how-ai-is-driving-transformative-change-302275902.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.