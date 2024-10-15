Proven Tech Exec Joins Fusion's Leadership Team to Enhance Customer Success, Professional Services, and Support During Next Stage of Growth

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience and business continuity software, today announced that veteran technology and professional services executive Lisa Schreiber has joined the firm to serve as Chief Customer Officer. Schreiber joins Fusion's Executive Leadership Team and will lead all aspects of the company's world-class customer success, professional services, and support organizations.

"Delivering the best service to our customers has always been core to our mission at Fusion, and we are thrilled to bring an executive of Lisa's caliber on board as Chief Customer Officer to double down on that focus," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion. "As the leader in continuity and resilience platforms, we have a strong commitment to ensuring that our customers are successful, and we look forward to the new ideas, best practices, and extensive customer focus that Lisa brings to these critical teams."

Schreiber has over 25 years of experience in technology, professional services, and risk management. Most recently, she served as Chief Customer Officer at BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), a global enterprise software company that develops cloud-based services to automate and control the financial close process. Prior to Blackline, Schreiber was Chief Customer Success Officer at Forcepoint, a cybersecurity software company, and held previous executive leadership roles at Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), GoldenGate Software, and Charles Schwab Inc.

"Fusion has established itself as the market leader, with a proven dedication to innovation and to its customers, and I am thrilled to join the company that's leading the way for continuity and resilience technology," said Schreiber. "Our global customer base relies on the dynamic, integrated Fusion platform to plan and execute resilience programs in today's interconnected world. By focusing on and anticipating the needs of our customers, we will ensure they maximize their investment in our software, deliver value to their organizations, and have an improved customer experience, enabling Fusion to deliver new advantages across our markets."

Schreiber graduated from the University of Pittsburgh (PA) with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. In 2020, The Software Report named her one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading provider of operational resilience and business continuity software that empowers our customers to be agile in times of cascading crises. We help organizations proactively identify challenges and build the right strategies to face growing threats, ensuring their operations can bend but not break when managing disruptions. More than 400 global organizations rely on Fusion's solutions to unify risk across their enterprise, make data-driven decisions, and work seamlessly with their critical third parties. Learn more at www.fusionrm.com.

