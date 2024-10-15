1upHealth Launches 1up Patient Connect Product Update to Enhance Patient Data Interoperability Across the Industry

New Version of Market-Leading Product Meets Patient Demand for Access to Data, Enabling Improved Engagement and Outcomes

1upHealth, the leading health data management platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, today announced the latest release of 1up Patient Connect, featuring enhanced capabilities for secure and compliant patient data access and sharing. With 1up Patient Connect, digital health, provider, life sciences, and other organizations can allow individuals to easily access their health information from their doctor or health plan within any application they choose, and seamlessly authorize the secure flow of data into that app.

The latest release builds on the initial product's success, enhancing user experience for patients, developers, and digital health companies, including key customers like Primary Record, a family health app; and Evidation, a leader in direct-to-participant, real-world health research. Product updates include new Refresh Tokens to enable access to records without needing to log in every time and an Admin System Search API to help app developers more easily query and review the endpoints the company supports.

In addition, 1upHealth has continued to expand its robust network, adding nearly 100 new patient-mediated clinical and claims endpoints and increasing Epic coverage from 74% to 89%. With over 270 million patient lives covered and nearly 8,000 total endpoints, including some of the US's largest health systems and payers, 1upHealth continues to lead in comprehensive data connectivity.

With these enhanced features, 1upHealth doubles down on its commitment to help providers, digital health companies, life sciences organizations, and others achieve benefits such as:

Greater personalization of patient experiences with access to comprehensive health records

Increased efficiency by replacing manual processes, like chart chasing and self-reporting, with automated data integration

Better patient outcomes through more proactive and effective care powered by easy access to historical health data

Improved data accuracy by sourcing data directly from documented records in clinical and claims systems

Enhanced competitiveness by offering a more consumer-friendly, digital platform that allows patients to access and share their records across the healthcare ecosystem

"On the road to advancing interoperability and improving healthcare for all stakeholders, unlocking patient data is a momentous accomplishment," said Andrea Kowalski, 1upHealth Chief Product Officer. "By overcoming the obstacles that have long hindered seamless patient data access, our Patient Connect product is empowering patients with control over their own healthcare data and healthcare journeys, which in turn can improve outcomes. We look forward to collaborating further with our existing partners, and teaming up with more organizations in need of our data expertise, to bring forth the interoperability revolution we have all been striving towards."

Success Stories from Partners

Primary Record is a mobile application that helps families access patient portals, store healthcare records, and share organized information with community businesses. The organization tapped 1up Patient Connect to integrate patient records from myriad industry sources and has already seen immense benefits from the partnership.

"Research shows that 80% of families want a secure, single place to combine their family's health information. Since collaborating with 1upHealth, our users have shared amazing impact stories - like parents better managing records and coordinating care for their children with complex medical conditions, and doctors bridging the gap between primary care and specialists to simplify the process for patients and their families," said Jean Ross, MHA, BSN, RN, Co-founder, Primary Record.

Evidation creates new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life with its suite of direct-to-participant health research solutions. Evidation's app and research platform makes it possible to connect directly with millions of individuals to conduct real-world research, outside the clinic-to create a more complete picture of an individual's health journey. As a trusted source of health data and insights, Evidation is built on its close and long-term relationships with its almost 5 million members and its focus on transparency and consent. With 1up Patient Connect, Evidation can enable participants to share and authorize the linkage of their claims and clinical data with the diverse sources of person-generated real-world data they already share on the Evidation platform, including digital measures from wearables, validated surveys, symptom diaries, and more.

"By using 1up Patient Connect for health research, we are delivering much-needed patient-mediated data sharing that combines diverse types of real-world data. With this, we can better understand the real-world health experiences of individuals, while prioritizing transparency and patient control of their health data," said Leslie OIey Wilberforce, President, Evidation.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

