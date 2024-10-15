Addison Group's 2025 Workforce Planning Guide: Your Blueprint for Hiring Success

One of the Largest and Most Comprehensive Sources of Free Salary Information

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Addison Group, a leader in professional talent solutions and consulting services, has released its highly anticipated 2025 Workforce Planning Guide. This comprehensive guide leverages Addison Group's vast experience and expertise in recruitment and retention to equip employers, hiring managers, and candidates with the latest labor market trends, salary data, and expert recommendations to prepare for the year ahead.





Key Insights:

Finance & Accounting : As one of the top-paying sectors, the shortage of skilled financial professionals continues, with 76% of CFOs reporting significant talent gaps . Rising demand, particularly in energy and technology sectors, means companies must offer competitive compensation packages alongside desirable work cultures to attract top talent.

Technology Transformation : Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the finance and information technology (IT) sectors by automating tasks, streamlining operations, and revolutionizing industries. Addison Group's experts anticipate leadership positions taking priority as companies seek strategic thinkers to navigate this digital shift.

Human Resources (HR) : As HR continues to focus on talent acquisition, tech-driven solutions like Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) are gaining prominence , projected to grow by 9% through 2028 .Organizations are increasingly investing in technologies to streamline operations and make smarter hiring decisions.

Engineering : The demand for engineers remains high, with sectors like energy, manufacturing, and construction leading the charge. By 2029, manufacturers alone will need to fill over 30,000 new engineering jobs across sectors like healthcare, automotive, and aerospace.

Shifts in Hiring Behavior: Across industries, employers and candidates are adopting a more cautious approach. Companies are prioritizing strategic hires, especially in leadership roles, while candidates are waiting for the perfect opportunity before making a move. Employers are urged to avoid prolonging hiring processes as top talent may slip away in their search for perfection.

Emerging Trends for 2025: While the overall labor market has steadied compared to recent years, competition for top-tier talent remains fierce. Industries like IT, engineering, and finance continue to see strong demand, with wage growth in these sectors outpacing other professions. Employers must remain agile in adapting to changing market dynamics and offering competitive salaries to secure the best candidates.

Addison Group's annual digital publication provides current salary data for over 250 positions in the following seven professions: Finance and Accounting, Non-Clinical Healthcare, Human Resources, Information Technology, Administrative, Digital Marketing, and Engineering.

The 2025 Workforce Planning Guide is an essential resource for understanding the current and future hiring landscape and provides actionable insights that empower organizations to stay ahead of the curve.

Request Your 2025 Workforce Planning Guidehere.

About Addison Group:Addison Group is an award-winning professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting. Addison Group has proven itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries and gaining notoriety as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Most recent accolades includethe U.S. News and World Report 2024 - 2025 Best Companies to Work For(Overall), and Best Companies to Work for - Human Resource Services. Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2024, Forbes' Top 150 America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, 2024 SIA Staffing 100 North America Leaders, SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing. Addison Group companies include Mondo, AIM Consulting, DLC, Bridgepoint Consulting, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and ArcLight Consulting.

