51% of U.S. and U.K. consumers prefer in-store shopping

Nearly two-thirds are willing to travel farther for friendly staff service

Half of shoppers won't return to stores with low inventory

81% prioritize safety in choosing where to shop

x-hoppers, a leader in AI retail communication solutions, today announced insights from a recent consumer retail survey that explored modern shoppers' preferences and priorities, just in time for the peak holiday shopping season.

Conducted in partnership with market research firm Sago in September 2024, the survey gathered responses from 2,000 adult shoppers aged 18 and older across the U.S. and U.K. The results revealed that 51% of consumers prefer the in-store shopping experience, with a stronger preference among those aged 55 and older (62%). Shoppers' top priorities when choosing where to shop center around customer service, inventory levels and safety. Key insights include:

These findings present a major opportunity for brick-and-mortar retailers to forge stronger connections with consumers and foster lasting loyalty by addressing their top priorities. With in-store shopping projected to make up 80% of global retail sales in 2024 and continue at 77% by 2027 (eMarketer), it's clear that retailers that stay attuned to these factors will gain a competitive advantage.

"The survey really highlights what today's shopper values most: feeling safe, being greeted by friendly staff and finding well-stocked shelves," said Ian Rowan, CEO, x-hoppers. "With so many options between online and in-store shopping, it's more important than ever for retailers to focus on these essentials to keep customers coming back. Even one small oversight can quickly turn a loyal shopper away. At x-hoppers, we're here to help retailers create inviting, safe and efficient shopping experiences that keep customers walking through the doors, using our AI-powered solutions to make it happen."

Last week, the U.K. survey results were revealed at a roundtable event focused on AI in retail safety, where attendees witnessed a live demonstration of x-hoppers' AI theft detection system. The proprietary technology integrates seamlessly with existing video surveillance systems to identify suspicious behavior and alert staff in real time, providing an extra layer of security and helping to prevent in-store theft.

Panelist and global consumer expert Kate Hardcastle, MBE, added, "We have to humanize the situation more. It's about building a loyal, respectful, authentic relationship with every single consumer that walks through the door. We need to appeal to the human side of consumers who aren't going to engage in any illicit behavior while shopping. This approach fosters trust and ensures that everyone feels valued and respected in the shopping environment."?

Further details about key shopper themes include:

Customer Service

Friendly Service Drives Loyalty: 23% of shoppers prioritize friendly service for store loyalty and 23% shop in-store solely for this reason.

23% of shoppers prioritize friendly service for store loyalty and 23% shop in-store solely for this reason. Staff Can Make or Break the Experience: 57% have stopped shopping at stores with unhelpful or inexperienced staff.

57% have stopped shopping at stores with unhelpful or inexperienced staff. Online as an Escape: 11% choose online due to a lack of in-store assistance.

Inventory

Immediate Gratification: 87% of shoppers value the ability to touch an item in-person or purchase and take home items immediately.

87% of shoppers value the ability to touch an item in-person or purchase and take home items immediately. Stock Availability is Key: 26% cite product availability as key to loyalty.

26% cite product availability as key to loyalty. Low Stock Costs Customers: Nearly half (49%) have stopped shopping at stores with limited inventory.

Safety

Safety is Paramount: Nearly half of shoppers (49%) consider safety "very important" when choosing a store.

Nearly half of shoppers (49%) consider safety "very important" when choosing a store. Theft a Growing Concern: 62% have witnessed in-store theft, with self-checkout scams, "dash-and-grab" incidents and missing items being common culprits.

For more information on AI-powered retail solutions, visit www.x-hoppers.com.

About x-hoppers

x-hoppers is a complete retail communication solution that combines wireless headsets, smart call points and AI-powered features to improve customer experience. Powered by Wildix, a leading UCaaS vendor with 20 years of industry experience, x-hoppers connects store associates to a secure broadcast where they can instantly collaborate and receive incoming calls and notifications, including AI theft-detection alerts, to streamline processes and reduce shrink. With over 250 integrations, including an AI Assistant, x-hoppers cuts training time in half and equips shop assistants with all the tools they need to provide an outstanding in-store experience.

