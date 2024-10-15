Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XY | ISIN: CNE100000312 | Ticker-Symbol: D4D
Tradegate
15.10.24
12:54 Uhr
0,280 Euro
-0,021
-6,85 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2760,29716:06
0,2800,29516:08
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 15:24 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Automotive News: Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd's Forthing S7 Makes Overseas Debut at Paris Auto Show

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd showcased two new energy vehicles from its Forthing series at the 90th Paris International Auto Show: the flagship luxury MPV Forthing V9 and the pure electric sedan Forthing S7, as well as the pure-electric SUV Friday and the hybrid MPV U-Tour. Forthing S7, the brand's first pure electric sedan, was unveiled globally at the event. Lin Changbo, General Manager of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd, stated that the company will continue to advance electrification and Intelligence, offering high-quality, eco-friendly smart products to the global market.


The Forthing S7 embarked on the journey from the Horgos Port in Xinjiang, China, traversing the Eurasian continent before arriving in Paris, demonstrating the reliability and innovative capabilities of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd's products. Evrim Atilla, a senior vehicle subjective evaluation expert from CATARC Europe Testing and Certification gmbH, highly praised the S7, recognizing it as a testament to the strength and innovation of Chinese manufacturing.


Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd pledges to continue focusing on innovation and quality to provide exceptional travel experiences for global consumers and to promote sustainable development in the automotive industry.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530899/image_5001166_40387725.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530900/image_5001166_40387741.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530901/image_5001166_40388022.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-automotive-news-dongfeng-liuzhou-motor-coltds-forthing-s7-makes-overseas-debut-at-paris-auto-show-302276484.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.