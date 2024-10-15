China Automotive News: Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd's Forthing S7 Makes Overseas Debut at Paris Auto Show

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd showcased two new energy vehicles from its Forthing series at the 90th Paris International Auto Show: the flagship luxury MPV Forthing V9 and the pure electric sedan Forthing S7, as well as the pure-electric SUV Friday and the hybrid MPV U-Tour. Forthing S7, the brand's first pure electric sedan, was unveiled globally at the event. Lin Changbo, General Manager of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd, stated that the company will continue to advance electrification and Intelligence, offering high-quality, eco-friendly smart products to the global market.

The Forthing S7 embarked on the journey from the Horgos Port in Xinjiang, China, traversing the Eurasian continent before arriving in Paris, demonstrating the reliability and innovative capabilities of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd's products. Evrim Atilla, a senior vehicle subjective evaluation expert from CATARC Europe Testing and Certification gmbH, highly praised the S7, recognizing it as a testament to the strength and innovation of Chinese manufacturing.

Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co.,Ltd pledges to continue focusing on innovation and quality to provide exceptional travel experiences for global consumers and to promote sustainable development in the automotive industry.

