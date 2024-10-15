Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Death of Director

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces with great sadness that its founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Richard Conroy, has passed away after a short illness.

On behalf of the Board, John Sherman, Deputy Chairman of Conroy Gold, commented:

"Richard will be missed by us all. His immense contribution to and achievements within medicine, Irish politics, and mineral exploration globally earned him the respect of all. He was an entrepreneur to the very end, building a vision that Ireland would become a world leader in exploration and mining. Following on from leading the development of a major zinc mine in Galmoy, his vision, founded in knowledge of gold evidenced in an antimony mine in Clontibret, was that Ireland was an emerging gold province with significant potential for economic scale ore bodies. Inspired by his tenacity, we recommit ourselves as a company to deliver on Richard's vision."

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss +44-20-3328-5656 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930 Lothbury Financial Services Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications Don Hall +353-1-660-9377

