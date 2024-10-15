Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
15.10.24
08:03 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Death of Director

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Death of Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

ConroyGoldandNaturalResourcesplc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

15 October 2024

Death of Director

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces with great sadness that its founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Richard Conroy, has passed away after a short illness.

On behalf of the Board, John Sherman, Deputy Chairman of Conroy Gold, commented:

"Richard will be missed by us all. His immense contribution to and achievements within medicine, Irish politics, and mineral exploration globally earned him the respect of all. He was an entrepreneur to the very end, building a vision that Ireland would become a world leader in exploration and mining. Following on from leading the development of a major zinc mine in Galmoy, his vision, founded in knowledge of gold evidenced in an antimony mine in Clontibret, was that Ireland was an emerging gold province with significant potential for economic scale ore bodies. Inspired by his tenacity, we recommit ourselves as a company to deliver on Richard's vision."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

Visitthe websiteat:www.conroygold.com



© 2024 PR Newswire
