Oleria Commits to CISA's Secure by Design Pledge, Advocates for Stronger Industry-Wide Security Practices

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Oleria, a visionary in identity security, announced its commitment to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge, joining an industry-wide effort to build a safer and more secure digital ecosystem.Oleria's participation aligns with its mission to reimagine identity security, building an adaptive and autonomous platform that helps organizations trust their data is protected.

Oleria commits to CISA's Secure by Design Pledge

"Identity security is at the forefront of today's cybersecurity challenges, and Oleria is transforming how organizations manage access," said Jim Alkove, Oleria CEO and co-founder. "CISA's Pledge is a significant step toward uniting the industry in adopting security-first approaches. We're proud to support this initiative, which prioritizes reducing vulnerabilities, improving security transparency, and strengthening multi-factor authentication to create a safer digital environment for everyone."

The Secure by Design Pledge is structured around seven core goals, encouraging software manufacturers to make measurable progress in areas like vulnerability reduction, transparency in security practices, and improving patch management. Oleria's participation demonstrates its commitment to advancing industry-wide security practices to better protect customers.

The Need for Stronger Identity Security

Oleria joining the pledge comes at a critical moment, as organizations face increasing pressure to defend against identity-based cyber threats. In 2024, identity-based attacks accounted for 30% of all incidents, a 71% year-over-year increase. Cybercriminals are exploiting compromised identities, making identity security a top priority for enterprises across all industries.

A key focus of the Secure by Design Pledge is continuous monitoring and access management to prevent security gaps. Over-provisioning - giving users more access than needed - remains a significant challenge with legacy Identity and Access Management (IAM) approaches. In fact, 75% of security failures result from inadequate management of identities, access and privileges, up from 50% in 2020.

Oleria's TrustFusion platform directly addresses this by offering enterprises the visibility, intelligence, and action they need to proactively manage access risks. The platform helps ensure that users are provided with just the right level of access and nothing more.

"Identity is the greatest challenge in cybersecurity today," said Alkove. "If you don't know who or what is interacting with your data, you can't secure it. CISA's Pledge promotes vital security-first practices to combat cyber threats. We're excited to join this initiative and empower organizations to defend against evolving risks."

About Oleria:

Oleria delivers adaptive and autonomous identity security solutions designed to protect and empower today's enterprises. Built on the groundbreaking TrustFusion platform, Oleria Adaptive Security offers fine-grained access visibility and usage insights at an individual resource level, empowering businesses to reduce their attack surface and stay ahead of emerging threats. Founded by cybersecurity industry veterans with decades of experience in building and operating some of the world's largest security programs, Oleria has secured over $40 million in funding from leading investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry VC, and Zscaler. For more information, visit www.oleria.com or on LinkedIn and X.

