Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oleria Commits to CISA's Secure by Design Pledge, Advocates for Stronger Industry-Wide Security Practices

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Oleria, a visionary in identity security, announced its commitment to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge, joining an industry-wide effort to build a safer and more secure digital ecosystem.Oleria's participation aligns with its mission to reimagine identity security, building an adaptive and autonomous platform that helps organizations trust their data is protected.

Oleria commits to CISA's Secure by Design Pledge

Oleria commits to CISA's Secure by Design Pledge

"Identity security is at the forefront of today's cybersecurity challenges, and Oleria is transforming how organizations manage access," said Jim Alkove, Oleria CEO and co-founder. "CISA's Pledge is a significant step toward uniting the industry in adopting security-first approaches. We're proud to support this initiative, which prioritizes reducing vulnerabilities, improving security transparency, and strengthening multi-factor authentication to create a safer digital environment for everyone."

The Secure by Design Pledge is structured around seven core goals, encouraging software manufacturers to make measurable progress in areas like vulnerability reduction, transparency in security practices, and improving patch management. Oleria's participation demonstrates its commitment to advancing industry-wide security practices to better protect customers.

The Need for Stronger Identity Security

Oleria joining the pledge comes at a critical moment, as organizations face increasing pressure to defend against identity-based cyber threats. In 2024, identity-based attacks accounted for 30% of all incidents, a 71% year-over-year increase. Cybercriminals are exploiting compromised identities, making identity security a top priority for enterprises across all industries.

A key focus of the Secure by Design Pledge is continuous monitoring and access management to prevent security gaps. Over-provisioning - giving users more access than needed - remains a significant challenge with legacy Identity and Access Management (IAM) approaches. In fact, 75% of security failures result from inadequate management of identities, access and privileges, up from 50% in 2020.

Oleria's TrustFusion platform directly addresses this by offering enterprises the visibility, intelligence, and action they need to proactively manage access risks. The platform helps ensure that users are provided with just the right level of access and nothing more.

"Identity is the greatest challenge in cybersecurity today," said Alkove. "If you don't know who or what is interacting with your data, you can't secure it. CISA's Pledge promotes vital security-first practices to combat cyber threats. We're excited to join this initiative and empower organizations to defend against evolving risks."

About Oleria:

Oleria delivers adaptive and autonomous identity security solutions designed to protect and empower today's enterprises. Built on the groundbreaking TrustFusion platform, Oleria Adaptive Security offers fine-grained access visibility and usage insights at an individual resource level, empowering businesses to reduce their attack surface and stay ahead of emerging threats. Founded by cybersecurity industry veterans with decades of experience in building and operating some of the world's largest security programs, Oleria has secured over $40 million in funding from leading investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry VC, and Zscaler. For more information, visit www.oleria.com or on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

David Henderson
PR & Communications Lead
david@oleria.com
425-829-5971

SOURCE: Oleria

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.