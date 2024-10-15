SCS Global Services Awards Its First Forest Stewardship Council Forest Management Certification in Thailand

Khok Khian Agriculturist Cooperative Ltd. in Narathiwat Province has achieved FSC certification for its responsibly managed rubber plantations

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / The rubber plantation group Khok Khian Agriculturist Cooperative Ltd. has catapulted global third-party certifier SCS Global Services' reach to Thailand for FSC Forest Management, becoming the company's first client certified to the FSC Forest Management standard in the country. Consisting of a group of farmers managing rubber plantations on private land, the organization is comprised of five cooperatives:

Khok Khian Agriculturist Cooperative Ltd.

Ka Bu Yi Ngo Agriculturist Cooperative Ltd.

Ku Cham Agriculturist Cooperative Ltd.

Pa Phai Rubber Fund Cooperative Ltd.

Scupa Farmers Group

"SCS is pleased to certify our first FSC Forest Management client in Thailand," said Todd Frank, Director, Southeast Asia, SCS Global Services. "Khok Khian has a small but well-maintained group of plantations each with an average area of around 2 hectares (ha) scattered within the village area. By demonstrating responsibly managed rubber plantations and paving a path for plantations across Thailand, they ensured their operations were aligned with FSC guidelines."

"We are delighted with how the audit was conducted by SCS," said Nattakit Phintong, Forest Manager, Khok Khian Agriculturist Cooperative Ltd. "The team responsible for our assessment was prompt, responsive, and diligent, and we are very happy to have undergone this process with them. Achieving FSC Forest Management certification brings us recognition for our work from a sustainability standpoint and enables us to pass FSC-certified rubber through the supply chain."

Khok Khian Agriculturist is actively supported by the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), which plays a pivotal role in the integrated management of Thailand's rubber industry.

"RAOT is pleased to support the development and creation of new opportunities in the rubber market," said Panatpon Kosiyapor, Director of the RAOT, Narathiwat Province. "We are proud to have been a part of uniting five farmer institutions through SCS' audit process and ensuring a strong cooperation to provide FSC-certified rubber to the market."

Established as a central organization, RAOT ensures justice, transparency, and integration between rubber farmers and related businesses. It manages funds, promotes Thailand as a rubber manufacturing hub, and supports smallholder groups in obtaining FSC certification. By stabilizing rubber prices, promoting substitute plantations, and enhancing services, RAOT aims to improve income levels and the quality of life for rubber farmers.

